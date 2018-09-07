Laguna Seca IMSA: Acura Team Penske on top in FP2
Dane Cameron and Helio Castroneves sent the two Acura Team Penske ARX-05s to the top of the times in second practice for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s penultimate round.
In the final couple of minutes of the one-hour session, Helio Castroneves found a clear enough 2.238-mile lap to set a 1min16.980sec time, before Cameron in the #6 sister car eclipsed him by 0.115sec with his final effort.
Cameron’s time was 0.383sec clear of the fastest Cadillac, the #5 Action Express Racing entry piloted by Filipe Albuquerque, although the next four cars were covered by just one tenth.
Fourth place went to Colin Braun in the CORE autosport Oreca, fifth to Jordan Taylor in the WTR Caddy, while Jonathan Bomarito recovered from the #55 Mazda’s mechanical issues with an excellent 1min17.349sec effort.
The Fords were again 1-2 in GT Le Mans, but this time Dirk Muller put the #66 machine 0.16 ahead of the #67 driven by Ryan Briscoe. Magnussen was again the faster driver in the #3 Corvette, turning third fastest time ahead of teammate Tommy Milner in the #4 C7.R.
Meanwhile John Edwards managed to get one of the BMW M8s ahead of the Porsche 911 RSRs of Patrick Pilet and Laurens Vanthoor.
Jorg Bergmeister sent the Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R to the top of the GT Daytona times, with Alvaro Parente putting his Acura NSX in second ahead of Jeroen Bleekemolen in the Riley Mercedes AMG GT.
Laguna Seca, IMSA second practice
|Pos.
|#
|Drivers
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|1'16.865
|2
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|1'16.980
|0.115
|3
|5
| Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'17.248
|0.383
|4
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'17.284
|0.419
|5
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'17.286
|0.421
|6
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Jonathan Bomarito
|P
|Mazda DPi
|1'17.349
|0.484
|7
|22
| Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek
|P
|Nissan DPi
|1'17.568
|0.703
|8
|31
| Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'17.736
|0.871
|9
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|1'18.266
|1.401
|10
|2
| Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel
|P
|Nissan DPi
|1'18.513
|1.648
|11
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'18.648
|1.783
|12
|85
| Simon Trummer
Robert Alon
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'18.707
|1.842
|13
|52
| Gustavo Yacaman
Sebastian Saavedra
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'19.094
|2.229
|14
|66
| Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'23.265
|6.400
|15
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'23.427
|6.562
|16
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'23.605
|6.740
|17
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'23.739
|6.874
|18
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'24.178
|7.313
|19
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'24.430
|7.565
|20
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'24.464
|7.599
|21
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'24.598
|7.733
|22
|73
| Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'25.148
|8.283
|23
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'25.271
|8.406
|24
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|1'25.508
|8.643
|25
|51
|Francesco Piovanetti
Ozz Negri
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'25.654
|8.789
|26
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|1'25.761
|8.896
|27
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'25.856
|8.991
|28
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|1'26.064
|9.199
|29
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'26.101
|9.236
|30
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'26.154
|9.289
|31
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'26.238
|9.373
|32
|64
| Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'26.411
|9.546
|33
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'26.961
|10.096
|34
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Gunnar Jeannette
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'27.150
|10.285
