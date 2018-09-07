Sign in
Laguna Seca / Practice report

Laguna Seca IMSA: Acura Team Penske on top in FP2

David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Sep 7, 2018, 11:34 PM

Dane Cameron and Helio Castroneves sent the two Acura Team Penske ARX-05s to the top of the times in second practice for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s penultimate round.

In the final couple of minutes of the one-hour session, Helio Castroneves found a clear enough 2.238-mile lap to set a 1min16.980sec time, before Cameron in the #6 sister car eclipsed him by 0.115sec with his final effort.

Cameron’s time was 0.383sec clear of the fastest Cadillac, the #5 Action Express Racing entry piloted by Filipe Albuquerque, although the next four cars were covered by just one tenth.

Fourth place went to Colin Braun in the CORE autosport Oreca, fifth to Jordan Taylor in the WTR Caddy, while Jonathan Bomarito recovered from the #55 Mazda’s mechanical issues with an excellent 1min17.349sec effort.

The Fords were again 1-2 in GT Le Mans, but this time Dirk Muller put the #66 machine 0.16 ahead of the #67 driven by Ryan Briscoe. Magnussen was again the faster driver in the #3 Corvette, turning third fastest time ahead of teammate Tommy Milner in the #4 C7.R.

Meanwhile John Edwards managed to get one of the BMW M8s ahead of the Porsche 911 RSRs of Patrick Pilet and Laurens Vanthoor.

Jorg Bergmeister sent the Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R to the top of the GT Daytona times, with Alvaro Parente putting his Acura NSX in second ahead of Jeroen Bleekemolen in the Riley Mercedes AMG GT.

Laguna Seca, IMSA second practice

Pos. # Drivers Class Chassis Time Gap
1 6 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United States Dane Cameron		 P Acura DPi 1'16.865  
2 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor		 P Acura DPi 1'16.980 0.115
3 5 Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Portugal Joao Barbosa		 P Cadillac DPi 1'17.248 0.383
4 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun		 P ORECA LMP2 1'17.284 0.419
5 10 United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Renger van der Zande		 P Cadillac DPi 1'17.286 0.421
6 55 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito		 P Mazda DPi 1'17.349 0.484
7 22 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Johannes van Overbeek		 P Nissan DPi 1'17.568 0.703
8 31 United States Eric Curran
Brazil Felipe Nasr		 P Cadillac DPi 1'17.736 0.871
9 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez		 P Mazda DPi 1'18.266 1.401
10 2 United States Scott Sharp
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel		 P Nissan DPi 1'18.513 1.648
11 99 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
South Africa Stephen Simpson		 P ORECA LMP2 1'18.648 1.783
12 85 Switzerland Simon Trummer
United States Robert Alon		 P ORECA LMP2 1'18.707 1.842
13 52 Colombia Gustavo Yacaman
Colombia Sebastian Saavedra		 P ORECA LMP2 1'19.094 2.229
14 66 United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller		 GTLM Ford GT 1'23.265 6.400
15 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook		 GTLM Ford GT 1'23.427 6.562
16 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'23.605 6.740
17 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'23.739 6.874
18 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'24.178 7.313
19 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Patrick Pilet		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'24.430 7.565
20 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'24.464 7.599
21 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Alexander Sims		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'24.598 7.733
22 73 Germany Jörg Bergmeister
United States Patrick Lindsey		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'25.148 8.283
23 86 Portugal Alvaro Parente
United Kingdom Katherine Legge		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'25.271 8.406
24 33 Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
United States Ben Keating		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'25.508 8.643
25 51 Francesco Piovanetti
Ozz Negri		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'25.654 8.789
26 44 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'25.761 8.896
27 93 United States Justin Marks
United States Lawson Aschenbach		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'25.856 8.991
28 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'26.064 9.199
29 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'26.101 9.236
30 14 Canada Kyle Marcelli
Austria Dominik Baumann		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'26.154 9.289
31 58 United States Patrick Long
Denmark Christina Nielsen		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'26.238 9.373
32 64 United States Townsend Bell
United States Frankie Montecalvo		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'26.411 9.546
33 15 Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'26.961 10.096
34 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
United States Gunnar Jeannette		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'27.150 10.285
