Supercars team adds Renaults to TCR Australia roster

GRM is already locked in to run a pair of brand new Alfa Romeos, one of which will be driven by Jimmy Vernon, currently the only driver officially signed up for the series.

The Supercars squad has now confirmed that it will also field a pair of Renaults as well, with two chassis headed to Melbourne from Team Vukovic Motorsport in Switzerland.

“We had a look at what vehicles were available and see what would suit us. We purchased two Alfas and we’ve now purchased two Renault Meganes as well,” said team owner Garry Rogers.

“We see this category as the growth phase of motorsport in Australia. We love our V8s, we love what we do, but there’s certainly room for this category in the motorsport landscape.

“There’s no doubt that these TCR Series cars suit the modern audience and the demographic.

“For us, the Renault Megane is a great vehicle of choice. It’s a trendy car, and the results that we’ve seen so far in testing is that it is fast and it is very competitive.

“Now, we need to make sure that we have the right drivers and the right people preparing them to get the best results."

The Renaults and Alfas are set to be joined on the grid by Hyundais, Audis, Volkswagens and Hondas.

“This is another huge tick of approval for TCR Australia and we welcome Renault and its great Mégane RS to the grid for 2019 and beyond,” said Matt Braid, director of TCR Australia promoters Australian Racing Group.

“Renault has a long and steep history in motorsport, headed by its Formula 1 team that has Australian Daniel Riccardo behind the wheel.

“We are really excited that Garry and his team have embraced the TCR Series concept early in its time here in Australia. Now with four cars, representing two carmakers, shows that he has a great vision for the class here and we wish him all the best on and off track.”