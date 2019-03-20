Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR / Breaking news

Supercars team adds Renaults to TCR Australia roster

shares
comments
Supercars team adds Renaults to TCR Australia roster
By:
38m ago

Garry Rogers Motorsport has added a pair of Renault Meganes to its TCR Australia programme ahead of the category's debut season this year.

GRM is already locked in to run a pair of brand new Alfa Romeos, one of which will be driven by Jimmy Vernon, currently the only driver officially signed up for the series.

The Supercars squad has now confirmed that it will also field a pair of Renaults as well, with two chassis headed to Melbourne from Team Vukovic Motorsport in Switzerland.

“We had a look at what vehicles were available and see what would suit us. We purchased two Alfas and we’ve now purchased two Renault Meganes as well,” said team owner Garry Rogers.

“We see this category as the growth phase of motorsport in Australia. We love our V8s, we love what we do, but there’s certainly room for this category in the motorsport landscape.

“There’s no doubt that these TCR Series cars suit the modern audience and the demographic.

“For us, the Renault Megane is a great vehicle of choice. It’s a trendy car, and the results that we’ve seen so far in testing is that it is fast and it is very competitive.

“Now, we need to make sure that we have the right drivers and the right people preparing them to get the best results."

Read Also:

The Renaults and Alfas are set to be joined on the grid by Hyundais, Audis, Volkswagens and Hondas.

“This is another huge tick of approval for TCR Australia and we welcome Renault and its great Mégane RS to the grid for 2019 and beyond,” said Matt Braid, director of TCR Australia promoters Australian Racing Group.

“Renault has a long and steep history in motorsport, headed by its Formula 1 team that has Australian Daniel Riccardo behind the wheel.

“We are really excited that Garry and his team have embraced the TCR Series concept early in its time here in Australia. Now with four cars, representing two carmakers, shows that he has a great vision for the class here and we wish him all the best on and off track.”

Renaul Megane

Renaul Megane

Photo by: TCR media

Next article
TCR car to race Minardi F1 at Australian Grand Prix

Previous article

TCR car to race Minardi F1 at Australian Grand Prix
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR
Teams Garry Rogers Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Leclerc already pushing Ferrari engineers hard
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc already pushing Ferrari engineers hard

11h ago
Reynolds: Mustang advantage Article
Supercars

Reynolds: Mustang advantage "beyond obvious"

Honda’s podium doesn’t resolve struggles overnight Article
Formula 1

Honda’s podium doesn’t resolve struggles overnight

Latest videos
TCR Australia launches in Sydney 01:04
TCR

TCR Australia launches in Sydney

Nov 20, 2018
Motorsport.com gets behind the wheel of the Peugeot 308 TCR 05:00
TCR

Motorsport.com gets behind the wheel of the Peugeot 308 TCR

Oct 23, 2018

News in depth
Supercars team adds Renaults to TCR Australia roster
TCR

Supercars team adds Renaults to TCR Australia roster

TCR car to race Minardi F1 at Australian Grand Prix
Formula 1

TCR car to race Minardi F1 at Australian Grand Prix

TCR Australia announces $250,000 prize pool
TCR

TCR Australia announces $250,000 prize pool

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.