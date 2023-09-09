2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set
We now know the 12 drivers who will fight for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.
Parker Kligerman raced his way into the playoffs for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Kansas with a strong fourth placed finish, claiming the final spot over Riley Herbst.
Joining Kligerman in the playoffs will be John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Josh Berry, Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed, Daniel Hemric and Chandler Smith.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Sam Mayer
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Chandler Smith
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|7
|Sheldon Creed
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|8
|Josh Berry
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Sammy Smith
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|10
|Jeb Burton
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Parker Kligerman
|Big Machine Racing
|Chevrolet
