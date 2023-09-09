Subscribe
2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set

We now know the 12 drivers who will fight for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.

Parker Kligerman raced his way into the playoffs for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Kansas with a strong fourth placed finish, claiming the final spot over Riley Herbst.

Joining Kligerman in the playoffs will be John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Josh Berry, Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed, Daniel Hemric and Chandler Smith.

Pos. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 John Hunter Nemechek Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
3 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet
4 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Sam Mayer JR Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Chandler Smith Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
7 Sheldon Creed Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
8 Josh Berry JR Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Sammy Smith Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10 Jeb Burton Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
11 Daniel Hemric  Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
12 Parker Kligerman Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
