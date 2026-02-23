Skip to main content

Race report
NASCAR Cup Atlanta

Tyler Reddick goes back-to-back, wins mad Atlanta Cup race with no fender

Michael Jordan is back in Victory Lane as Reddick becomes the first driver since 2009 to win the first two races of the year

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
GettyImages-2263045664

Tyler Reddick had no right-front fender after a mid-race frontstretch wreck, but that didn't stop him from capturing the checkered flag in a chaotic finish at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta). 

It was Reddick's 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace who had the lead on the final restart, and Reddick was the pusher. Carson Hocevar lined up on the outside with Ross Chastain directly behind him.

The wreck-filled race went into double overtime, and after clearing the top lane, Wallace tried to come up in front of Hocevar, who shot the middle with a push from Chastain. 

Reddick surged ahead with a push from Briscoe as Chastain sliced under Hocevar to take third place in the final order. Hocevar finished fourth, Daniel Suarez fifth, and Shane van Gisbergen earned a career-best finish on ovals. Zane Smith, Wallace, Ryan Preece, and Ryan Blaney filled out the remainder of the top ten.

 

Stage 1

While Tyler Reddick led the field to the green flag, the top spot swapped hands numerous times throughout the 60-lap opening stage. Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, and Chase Elliott all took turns out front in the first half of the stage.

In the pack, Carson Hocevar dropped from tenth place with a tire issue, hitting the wall twice before diving to the pits and falling a lap down. The pack ran him down and he went two laps down, but got one of those back via the free pass at the end of the stage.

Handling was paramount as early leaders like Keselowski dropped back as they fought loose conditions. Other drivers described their cars as being on a 'knife edge' on the radio.

Wallace hoped to win Stage 1, only to have Cindric pass him on the final lap and take it for Team Penske. Cindric drove through the entire pack after starting in the back of the field to win the opening stage.

The order was Cindric, Wallace, Larson, Byron, Elliott, Reddick, Busch, Logano, Zilisch, and Blaney.

Stage 2

During the pit cycle, Elliott had a disasterous stop, going too deep into his box before backing up losing all of his track position in an instant.

On the restart, Kyle Larson was in control up front, but Bubba Wallace quickly moved into the top spot. Just like the first stage, the lead continues to shift hands as Larson, Wallace, and Byron all taking turns out front.

The first incident of the day involved Ty Gibbs and Josh Berry, as Gibbs tried to shoot a gap entering Turn 3 and ran out of space. Berry clipped him, and Gibbs slammed the outside wall hard as he collected Berry. Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin -- JGR teammates to Gibbs -- both got a small piece of it.

The leaders pitted and most opted for a fuel-only stop to ensure they could reach the end of the stage. The caution also helped Hocevar to get back onto the lead lap via the free pass.

Not long after, 23XI took control from the Hendrick cars with Reddick and Wallace out front. Just then, another multi-car wreck broke out in the middle of the pack. Daytona 500 runner-up Ricky Stenhouse Jr. suffered big damage, as did Riley Herbst, BJ McLeod, and Todd Gilliland. It began with Herbst getting into A. Dillon, sending him spinning down the track along with himself.

While the leaders stayed out, the back-half of the field came down pit road. As Reddick and Wallace continued to command the race, Saturday's Truck winner Kyle Busch spun sideways on the backstretch and slammed nose-first into the wall. Another small group took the opportunity to pit, but the leaders remained on track.

The rest of the stage was non-stop action at the front. Ross Chastain scrubbed the wall while running inside the top five, but the real drama involved his teammate, Shane van Gisbergen. SVG made a huge run in the final lap of the stage and Larson came down a moment too late, resulting in contact in the battle for third. SVG spun through the infield while Larson slammed the outside wall.

Larson came over the radio, noting that he had no idea SVG was even to his inside. Later, he took full responsibility for the wreck, saying "I just screwed up."

Wallace won Stage 2 in a photo finish over Byron as the caution flew. They were followed by Briscoe, Reddick, Elliott, Hocevar, Preece, Blaney, Keselowski and Chastain.

Stage 3

It was a group of Fords out front for the restart, taking advantage of quicker stops and some two-tire calls, but it was the JGR duo of Briscoe and Hamlin that took control of the race. 

While the leaders went single-file for a bit, it didn't last as the pack remained anxious. Wallace eventually reclaimed the lead, and SVG lost it on his own, spinning back through the infield. That eliminated the need for green-flag pit stops.

While most of the field took two tires or none, a handful decided to give up the track position for four fresh ones.

Chastain was among those who took four, and he quickly marched forward, reaching as high as third behind the Penske duo of Cindric and Blaney.

Back in the pack, Logano squeezed up in front of Hamlin and the No. 11 hit the wall, triggering another multi-car crash. Daytona 500 winner Reddick, Bowman, Zilisch, McDowell, T. Dillon, Buescher were all collected.

Cindric and Blaney remained in control as their teammate Logano later spun off the nose of Hocevar.

The ensuing restart was wild, and Wallace tried to hold onto the lead as several drivers, including Hocevar on the freshest tires, attempted to take it from him.

Byron hit the wall in lead pack and cut a tire. As he tried to get to pit road, he clipped Cindric and crashes, collecting several others. Logano, A. Dillon, Gilliland, Custer, Ware, Hamlin, and Nemechek all got damage.

That pushed the race into overtime, and it was red-flagged for cleanup. On the first attempt, Hocevar tried to force it up the middle immediately, but ran out of room and wrecked Bell into the outside wall. The aforementioned double overtime restart ultimately decided the race, with Reddick going back-to-back to open the 2026 NASCAR Cup season, keeping hold of the championship lead for 23XI. 

RACE

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 United States T. Reddick 23XI Racing 45 Toyota 271

3:32'26.804

   10 67  
2 United States C. Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 271

+0.164

3:32'26.968

 0.164 7 43  
3 United States R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 271

+0.232

3:32'27.036

 0.068 7 34  
4 United States C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 271

+0.290

3:32'27.094

 0.058 12 38  
5 Mexico D. Suarez Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 271

+0.400

3:32'27.204

 0.110 9 32  
6 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen TrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 271

+0.487

3:32'27.291

 0.087 10 32  
7 United States Z. Smith Front Row Motorsports 38 Ford 271

+0.553

3:32'27.357

 0.066 12 30  
8 United States B. Wallace 23XI Racing 23 Toyota 271

+0.587

3:32'27.391

 0.034 7 48  
9 United States R. Preece RFK Racing 60 Ford 271

+0.675

3:32'27.479

 0.088 9 32  
10 United States R. Blaney Team Penske 12 Ford 271

+0.699

3:32'27.503

 0.024 12 31  
11 United States C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 271

+0.828

3:32'27.632

 0.129 10 38  
12 United States A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 271

+0.859

3:32'27.663

 0.031 10 25  
13 United States D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 271

+0.885

3:32'27.689

 0.026 13 24  
14 United States N. Gragson Front Row Motorsports 4 Ford 271

+1.003

3:32'27.807

 0.118 10 23  
15 United States C. Buescher RFK Racing 17 Ford 271

+1.161

3:32'27.965

 0.158 11 22  
16 United States T. Dillon Kaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 271

+1.251

3:32'28.055

 0.090 12 21  
17 United States B. Keselowski RFK Racing 6 Ford 271

+1.395

3:32'28.199

 0.144 10 22  
18 United States J. Logano Team Penske 22 Ford 271

+1.482

3:32'28.286

 0.087 13 22  
19 United States J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 271

+1.820

3:32'28.624

 0.338 14 18  
20 United States M. McDowell Spire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 271

+3.925

3:32'30.729

 2.105 15 17  
21 United States C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 271

+14.295

3:32'41.099

 10.370 8 16  
22 United States C. Custer Haas Factory Team 41 Ford 270

+1 Lap

3:32'34.093

 1 Lap 13 16  
23 United States A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 269

+2 Laps

3:32'28.939

 1 Lap 11 14  
24 United States E. Jones Legacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 269

+2 Laps

3:32'29.339

 0.400 11 13  
25 United States T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford 258

+13 Laps

3:14'00.831

 11 Laps 14 12 Accident
26 United States A. Cindric Team Penske 2 Ford 257

+14 Laps

3:12'58.190

 1 Lap 7 21 Accident
27 United States C. Ware Rick Ware Racing 51 Ford 257

+14 Laps

3:15'35.733

 2'37.543 11 10 Accident
28 United States W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 256

+15 Laps

3:11'49.025

 1 Lap 7 25 Accident
29 United States A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 256

+15 Laps

3:11'50.215

 1.190 14 8 Accident
30
C. Zilisch TrackHouse Racing
 88 Chevrolet 223

+48 Laps

2:41'53.624

 33 Laps 8 9 Accident
31 United States J. Yeley NY Racing Team 44 Chevrolet 220

+51 Laps

2:49'03.957

 3 Laps 17   Accident
32 United States K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 160

+111 Laps

1:55'21.401

 60 Laps 5 13 Accident
33 United States R. Herbst 23XI Racing 35 Toyota 157

+114 Laps

3:32'42.516

 3 Laps 7 4  
34 United States K. Busch Richard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 124

+147 Laps

1:30'09.636

 33 Laps 5 7 Accident
35 United States B. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 111

+160 Laps

1:25'14.191

 13 Laps 7 2 Accident
36 United States R. Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 103

+168 Laps

1:12'30.703

 8 Laps 8 1 Accident
37 United States T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 81

+190 Laps

49'45.606

 22 Laps 4 1 Accident
38
J. Berry Wood Brothers Racing
 21 Ford 81

+190 Laps

49'45.617

 0.011 4 1 Accident
View full results

 

 

