Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tops Kurt Busch in final practice at Texas
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who has never finished in the top-five at Texas, was fastest in Saturday’s final NASCAR Cup Series practice session.
In the second half of the session, Stenhouse bolted to the top of the speed chart with an average lap speed of 192.349 mph.
In 11 Cup starts at Texas, Stenhouse’s best finish was 12th in this race one year ago. He is scheduled to start 17th in Sunday’s AAA 500.
Kurt Busch ended up second-fastest (192.075 mph) and reigning series champion Martin Truex Jr. was third (191.884 mph). Paul Menard was fourth and Ryan Blaney completed the top-five.
Rounding out the Top 10 were Erik Jones, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola and Daniel Suarez.
There were no incidents during the 55-minute session.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|4506
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Ford
|28
|28.074
|192.349
|2
|41
|Kurt Busch
|Ford
|48
|28.114
|0.040
|0.040
|192.075
|3
|78
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|34
|28.142
|0.068
|0.028
|191.884
|4
|21
|Paul Menard
|Ford
|41
|28.157
|0.083
|0.015
|191.782
|5
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|49
|28.160
|0.086
|0.003
|191.761
|6
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|47
|28.179
|0.105
|0.019
|191.632
|7
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|42
|28.180
|0.106
|0.001
|191.625
|8
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|48
|28.180
|0.106
|0.000
|191.625
|9
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|29
|28.180
|0.106
|0.000
|191.625
|10
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|Toyota
|47
|28.223
|0.149
|0.043
|191.333
|11
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|38
|28.258
|0.184
|0.035
|191.096
|12
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|50
|28.294
|0.220
|0.036
|190.853
|13
|1
|Jamie McMurray
|Chevrolet
|41
|28.341
|0.267
|0.047
|190.537
|14
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Chevrolet
|28
|28.343
|0.269
|0.002
|190.523
|15
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|51
|28.345
|0.271
|0.002
|190.510
|16
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|53
|28.358
|0.284
|0.013
|190.422
|17
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|51
|28.361
|0.287
|0.003
|190.402
|18
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|59
|28.386
|0.312
|0.025
|190.235
|19
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|49
|28.389
|0.315
|0.003
|190.215
|20
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|44
|28.407
|0.333
|0.018
|190.094
|21
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|31
|28.407
|0.333
|0.000
|190.094
|22
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|49
|28.413
|0.339
|0.006
|190.054
|23
|47
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|44
|28.417
|0.343
|0.004
|190.027
|24
|31
|Ryan Newman
|Chevrolet
|27
|28.421
|0.347
|0.004
|190.000
|25
|6
|Trevor Bayne
|Ford
|10
|28.498
|0.424
|0.077
|189.487
|26
|43
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Chevrolet
|42
|28.498
|0.424
|0.000
|189.487
|27
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|26
|28.587
|0.513
|0.089
|188.897
|28
|38
|David Ragan
|Ford
|35
|28.631
|0.557
|0.044
|188.607
|29
|95
|Regan Smith
|Chevrolet
|33
|28.658
|0.584
|0.027
|188.429
|30
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|29
|28.695
|0.621
|0.037
|188.186
|31
|32
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Ford
|33
|28.768
|0.694
|0.073
|187.709
|32
|96
|Parker Kligerman
|Toyota
|24
|28.858
|0.784
|0.090
|187.123
|33
|99
|Kyle Weatherman
|Chevrolet
|18
|29.334
|1.260
|0.476
|184.087
|34
|72
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|12
|29.444
|1.370
|0.110
|183.399
|35
|23
|J.J. Yeley
|Toyota
|5
|29.797
|1.723
|0.353
|181.226
|36
|97
|David Starr
|Toyota
