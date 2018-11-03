Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Texas II / Practice report

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tops Kurt Busch in final practice at Texas

Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
45m ago

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who has never finished in the top-five at Texas, was fastest in Saturday’s final NASCAR Cup Series practice session.

In the second half of the session, Stenhouse bolted to the top of the speed chart with an average lap speed of 192.349 mph.

In 11 Cup starts at Texas, Stenhouse’s best finish was 12th in this race one year ago. He is scheduled to start 17th in Sunday’s AAA 500.

Kurt Busch ended up second-fastest (192.075 mph) and reigning series champion Martin Truex Jr. was third (191.884 mph). Paul Menard was fourth and Ryan Blaney completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Erik Jones, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola and Daniel Suarez.

There were no incidents during the 55-minute session.

Cla # Driver 4506 Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 28 28.074     192.349
2 41 United States Kurt Busch  Ford 48 28.114 0.040 0.040 192.075
3 78 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 34 28.142 0.068 0.028 191.884
4 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 41 28.157 0.083 0.015 191.782
5 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 49 28.160 0.086 0.003 191.761
6 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 47 28.179 0.105 0.019 191.632
7 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 42 28.180 0.106 0.001 191.625
8 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 48 28.180 0.106 0.000 191.625
9 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 29 28.180 0.106 0.000 191.625
10 19 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 47 28.223 0.149 0.043 191.333
11 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 38 28.258 0.184 0.035 191.096
12 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 50 28.294 0.220 0.036 190.853
13 1 United States Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 41 28.341 0.267 0.047 190.537
14 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 28 28.343 0.269 0.002 190.523
15 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 51 28.345 0.271 0.002 190.510
16 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 53 28.358 0.284 0.013 190.422
17 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 51 28.361 0.287 0.003 190.402
18 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 59 28.386 0.312 0.025 190.235
19 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 49 28.389 0.315 0.003 190.215
20 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 44 28.407 0.333 0.018 190.094
21 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 31 28.407 0.333 0.000 190.094
22 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 49 28.413 0.339 0.006 190.054
23 47 United States A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 44 28.417 0.343 0.004 190.027
24 31 United States Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 27 28.421 0.347 0.004 190.000
25 6 United States Trevor Bayne  Ford 10 28.498 0.424 0.077 189.487
26 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 42 28.498 0.424 0.000 189.487
27 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 26 28.587 0.513 0.089 188.897
28 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 35 28.631 0.557 0.044 188.607
29 95 United States Regan Smith  Chevrolet 33 28.658 0.584 0.027 188.429
30 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 29 28.695 0.621 0.037 188.186
31 32 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 33 28.768 0.694 0.073 187.709
32 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 24 28.858 0.784 0.090 187.123
33 99 United States Kyle Weatherman  Chevrolet 18 29.334 1.260 0.476 184.087
34 72 United States Corey Lajoie  Chevrolet 12 29.444 1.370 0.110 183.399
35 23 United States J.J. Yeley  Toyota 5 29.797 1.723 0.353 181.226
36 97 United States David Starr  Toyota        

Take a virtual lap around Texas Motor Speedway with NASCAR Heat 3:

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Texas II
Drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Teams Roush Fenway Racing
Author Jim Utter
Article type Practice report

News in depth
