Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

George Russell launches two signature blue IWC Pilot’s watches ahead of 2026 F1 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
George Russell launches two signature blue IWC Pilot’s watches ahead of 2026 F1 season

Why Oscar Piastri hopes McLaren’s F1 papaya rules "headaches" are behind it

Formula 1
Formula 1
Why Oscar Piastri hopes McLaren’s F1 papaya rules "headaches" are behind it

Spotter Brandon Wilkinson gets first NASCAR Cup win at Clash

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Spotter Brandon Wilkinson gets first NASCAR Cup win at Clash

The Ryan Preece Show is back on its brightest stage

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
The Ryan Preece Show is back on its brightest stage

Lando Norris: 2026-spec F1 car “feels more like an F2 car”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Lando Norris: 2026-spec F1 car “feels more like an F2 car”

Officiating for the NASCAR Cup Clash was a bit of a mess

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Officiating for the NASCAR Cup Clash was a bit of a mess

Shane van Gisbergen stars in the rain, leads NASCAR Clash before late crash

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Shane van Gisbergen stars in the rain, leads NASCAR Clash before late crash

Tearful Ryan Preece wins mad wet/dry NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Tearful Ryan Preece wins mad wet/dry NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray
Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray

Kyle Larson earns Clash pole as 20 cars lock into Bowman Gray feature

Hendrick Motorsports went 1-2 in qualifying for the annual pre-season exhibition race

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Add as a preferred source
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

After shaking down their cars in practice and cleaning up some ‘weepers’ of water caused by melting snow, qualifying got underway for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray.

In this format, the 20 fastest drivers advance directly into the main event, while positions 21-38 will transfer to the last-chance qualifier. Only the top two finishers from the LCQ will get to take part in the pre-season exhibition race on Wednesday evening.

Qualifying was split into three groups based on owner points.

In Round 1, Ryan Preece led the way with a fast lap of 14.234s in the first group. He was in that very first group after transferring owner points with Rick Ware Racing's No. 51, giving him 36th place points going into the 2026 season.

19-year-old Connor Zilisch — fresh off of finishing P2 overall in the Rolex 24 at Daytona — and the only rookie competing full-time in Cup this year, got to within 0.003s of Preece's fast lap in the next group on track, but Preece remained P1.

The first of two groups from Round 2 finally saw a change atop the leaderboard. Preece fell to fourth as Ty Gibbs went fastest of all with a 14.145s lap around the quarter-mile short track. Chris Buescher was the fastest driver from Group B in Round 2, but Gibbs remained on provisional pole by over two hundredths.

Round 3 featured the top cars from the 2025 championship, but Gibbs held off the first group, even as Bubba Wallace shot up to P2 with a 14.152s.

Final qualifying results and the LCQ

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

However, the final group finally saw Gibbs toppled by the might of Hendrick Motorsports. Reigning champion Kyle Larson rocketed to the top of the charts with a fast lap of 14.137s, and teammate William Byron joining him on the front row with a fast lap of 14.140s.

Gibbs will start third, Chase Briscoe fourth, and Christopher Bell fifth. Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Chris Buescher, Ross Chastain, and Tyler Reddick filled out the remainder of the top ten.

They were followed by defending Clash winner Chase Elliott, Carson Hocevar, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Shane van Gisbergen, and Preece.

Zilisch and Daniel Suarez were the final two drivers to lock themselves into the main event in P19 and P20, while Josh Berry and Michael McDowell were the first two drivers out, so they made up the front row for the LCQ.

Berry went on to win that race, locking himself into the main event alongside Austin Cindric, and Bowman, who did take the points provisional.

Read Also:

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article RFK pulled Corey Lajoie back into racing when he least expected
Next article Josh Berry and Austin Cindric advance into Clash after full-contact LCQ

Top Comments

More from
Nick DeGroot

Shane van Gisbergen stars in the rain, leads NASCAR Clash before late crash

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Shane van Gisbergen stars in the rain, leads NASCAR Clash before late crash

Tearful Ryan Preece wins mad wet/dry NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Tearful Ryan Preece wins mad wet/dry NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray

Josh Berry and Austin Cindric advance into Clash after full-contact LCQ

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Josh Berry and Austin Cindric advance into Clash after full-contact LCQ

Latest news

George Russell launches two signature blue IWC Pilot’s watches ahead of 2026 F1 season

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Williams launch
George Russell launches two signature blue IWC Pilot’s watches ahead of 2026 F1 season

Why Oscar Piastri hopes McLaren’s F1 papaya rules "headaches" are behind it

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Why Oscar Piastri hopes McLaren’s F1 papaya rules "headaches" are behind it

Spotter Brandon Wilkinson gets first NASCAR Cup win at Clash

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Spotter Brandon Wilkinson gets first NASCAR Cup win at Clash

The Ryan Preece Show is back on its brightest stage

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
The Ryan Preece Show is back on its brightest stage