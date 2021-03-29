Logano holds off Stenhouse in OT for Bristol Dirt Track win

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
137 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
158 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
214 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
07 Nov
Next event in
221 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Dirt favorites Bell, Larson collide early at Bristol Next / Dirt racing will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022
NASCAR Cup / Bristol / Race report

Logano holds off Stenhouse in OT for Bristol Dirt Track win

By:

The NASCAR Cup Series’ first dirt race in more than 50 years didn’t reward a driver with a dirt background, but it did produce a new winner on the season.

Joey Logano was cruising to victory when a late-race accident brought out a caution and sent the race into a two-lap overtime.

On the restart, Hamlin went high in Turns 1 and 2 hoping to gain momentum for a pass for the lead but couldn’t make any progress. Martin Truex Jr., who was running third, also drifted high but with a flat tire that sent him falling back through the field.

That left Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as Logano’s only serious challenger over the final two laps but Logano had little trouble holding on for the victory in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

 

The win is Logano’s first of the 2021 season and he is the seventh different winner in the season’s first seven races. It’s also the 27th win of Logano’s career.

“Man, it’s incredible. How about Bristol on dirt? This is incredible, unbelievable race track - great job by everyone that prepped the track," Logano said. "Obviously, a lot of work over here the last few days. We did a lot of work in the dirt department here the last few weeks. My buddy Ryan Flores and my car chief Jerry Kelley doing a good job with the modified and just making laps and learning where I was going. A lot of that helped.  

"Paul Wolfe (crew chief), this team, great car obviously to be able to execute the race that we did and get a win. I was getting nervous. There were so many first-time winners and different winners than there has typically been I said, ‘We’ve got to get a win to make sure we get in the playoffs,’ so it’s amazing to get this Shell/Pennzoil Mustang into Victory Lane at Bristol. 

"There’s nothing like winning at Bristol but putting dirt on it and being the first to do it is really special.”

Logano said the changing track conditions with the dirt - even more so than running typical asphalt tracks - made Sunday's race a big challenge. 

"When they watered the track the last stage that kind of changed everything. Denny and I had a heck of a race because he found grip up top and I was like, ‘Well, I don’t know how to do that,’ so I had to go up there and try to figure that out to defend the lead position and then eventually just worked the lapped cars. That was very hard as well as it should be.  

"Everyone at Team Penske really put together some really good cars to come here and wing it. That’s what this is about. Nobody really knew what to put in the car and we were able to adjust the right way throughout practice and get into Victory Lane. It’s great.”

Truex – who led the most laps in the race – ended up finishing 19th.

Hamlin ended up third, Daniel Suarez fourth and Ryan Newman rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 finishers were William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones and Chase Elliott.

Read Also:

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, all cars elected to pit during the 10-minute break, which also included work by the track to prep the dirt surface.

 

When the race returned to green on Lap 203, Logano led the way followed by Suarez, Hamlin, Truex and Newman.

With 35 laps remaining in the race, Logano remained out front despite multiple challenges from Hamlin to get around him for the lead.

On Lap 217, Wallace spun off Turn 2 after contact from Stenhouse but no caution was called. Wallace was forced to pit under green.

With 15 laps to go, Hamlin remained right behind Logano’s rear bumper as Truex had moved into third.

Right after Hamlin tagged the wall and Truex moved into second, Mike Marlar hit the inside of the frontstretch wall on Lap 246 to bring out a caution and set up a shootout to the finish.

On the start of overtime, Logano was followed by Hamlin, Truex, Stenhouse and Suarez.

Stage 2

Logano got around Suarez with eight laps remaining and held on for the Stage 2 victory.

Hamlin finished third, Truex was fourth and Newman rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all the teams elected to pit during the controlled stops.

Truex continued to lead the way when the race returned to green on Lap 103 followed by Byron, Hamlin, Suarez and Ryan Blaney.

On Lap 135, after running behind Truex for several laps, Suarez made contact with Truex and passed him off Turn 4 to take the lead for the first time in the race.

 

NASCAR displayed a competition caution on Lap 152 – the second of the race – to allow teams to change tires if they so desired.

All the teams pit and when the race returned to green conditions on Lap 153, Suarez led the way followed by Byron, Truex, Logano and Newman.

As the cars exiting Turn 4, Elliott and Wallace got together which triggered a multi-car crash behind them that included Blaney, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, Michael McDowell, Quin Houff and J.J. Yeley.

The race returned to green on Lap 158 with Suarez still in command. Chase Briscoe looped it around off Turn 4 after the restart and placed the race back under caution.

Suarez remained out front on the restart on Lap 170.

With 25 laps to go in the second stage, Suarez maintained a small but steady lead over Logano. They were followed by Truex, Hamlin and Byron.

Cody Ware spun off Turn 2 to force another caution on Lap 186. The race returned to green with 10 laps remaining.

With seven laps remaining in the stage, Logano got to the inside of Suarez and took over the race lead for the first time in the race.

Stage 1

Truex took command of the race early and easily held off Byron to claim the Stage 1 win, his first stage victory of the 2021 season.

Hamlin was third, Suarez was fourth and Blaney rounded out the top-five.

Blaney started on the pole but Hamlin quickly powered ahead to lead Lap 1.

Kyle Busch got around Hamlin to take the lead on Lap 2.

With Kyle Busch complaining his temperatures were on the rise, Truex passed him for the lead on Lap 9. Busch was forced to pit under green to address his overheating issue.

On Lap 32, Bowman had moved into second as Byron and Blaney flight for third.

On Lap 41, Aric Almirola spun on the backstretch but also got hit by Corey LaJoie, Anthony Alfredo and Shane Golobic and Stewart Friesen both got caught up in the incident as well. The race was red flagged for nearly seven minutes to clean the track of debris.

 

The race returned to green on Lap 46 with Truex in command followed by Bowman and Byron.

Newman spun off Turn 2 on Lap 48, which triggered a multi-car incident that also collected Briscoe, Kevin Harvick, Chris Windom, Houff and Cody Ware. NASCAR decided to make this the first of two competition cautions planned for the race.

All of the teams elected to pit under the caution. When the race returned to green on Lap 52, Truex remained out front followed by Christopher Bell, Hamlin and Bowman.

Bell spun off Turn 2 on Lap 53 right in front of Larson. Larson ran into Bell and Ross Chastain also piled into the incident to bring out a caution.

The race returned to green on Lap 60 with Truex out front and Suarez close behind.

With 20 laps remaining in the first stage, Truex had moved out to a 1.9-second lead over Suarez with Byron in third.

With eight laps to go, Byron got around Suarez and took over the second position, 3.3 seconds behind Truex.

Three drivers had to start the race from the rear of the field – Larson for an engine change and McDowell and Matt DiBendetto for unapproved adjustments.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 253 1:55'21.828     61
2 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 253 1:55'22.382 0.554 0.554  
3 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 253 1:55'23.143 1.315 0.761 1
4 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 253 1:55'23.446 1.618 0.303 58
5 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 253 1:55'23.640 1.812 0.194  
6 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 253 1:55'24.116 2.288 0.476  
7 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 253 1:55'24.144 2.316 0.028  
8 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 253 1:55'24.279 2.451 0.135  
9 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 253 1:55'24.612 2.784 0.333  
10 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 253 1:55'25.455 3.627 0.843  
11 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 253 1:55'25.619 3.791 0.164  
12 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 253 1:55'25.855 4.027 0.236  
13 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 253 1:55'25.962 4.134 0.107  
14 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 253 1:55'26.308 4.480 0.346  
15 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 253 1:55'26.842 5.014 0.534  
16 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 253 1:55'27.003 5.175 0.161  
17 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 253 1:55'27.553 5.725 0.550 7
18 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 253 1:55'30.035 8.207 2.482  
19 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 253 1:55'30.804 8.976 0.769 126
20 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 252 1:55'27.345 1 Lap 1 Lap  
21 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 252 1:55'27.616 1 Lap 0.271  
22 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 252 1:55'28.047 1 Lap 0.431  
23 77 United States Stewart Friesen Chevrolet 252 1:55'28.265 1 Lap 0.218  
24 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 252 1:55'28.518 1 Lap 0.253  
25 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 252 1:55'29.272 1 Lap 0.754  
26 96 United States Ty Dillon Toyota 252 1:55'29.687 1 Lap 0.415  
27 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 251 1:55'33.006 2 Laps 1 Lap  
28 53 United States J.J. Yeley Chevrolet 249 1:55'31.571 4 Laps 2 Laps  
29 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 248 1:55'29.155 5 Laps 1 Lap  
30 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 247 1:55'33.522 6 Laps 1 Lap  
31 66 Mike Marlar Toyota 244 1:50'15.203 9 Laps 3 Laps  
32 51 United States Cody Ware Chevrolet 242 1:55'35.685 11 Laps 2 Laps  
33 15 United States Chris Windom Chevrolet 62 30'47.596 191 Laps 180 Laps  
34 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 54 25'06.500 199 Laps 8 Laps  
35 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 52 23'23.216 201 Laps 2 Laps  
36 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 39 13'36.718 214 Laps 13 Laps  
37 78 Shane Golobic Ford 39 13'38.582 214 Laps 1.864  
38 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 39 13'40.230 214 Laps 1.648  
39 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 39 13'40.243 214 Laps 0.013  

shares
comments

Related video

Dirt favorites Bell, Larson collide early at Bristol

Previous article

Dirt favorites Bell, Larson collide early at Bristol

Next article

Dirt racing will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022

Dirt racing will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Bristol
Drivers Joey Logano
Teams Team Penske
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement

6h
2
Formula 1

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain

15h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton

1d
4
NASCAR Cup

Logano holds off Stenhouse in OT for Bristol Dirt Track win

1h
5
MotoGP

Ducati's Miller “hit a wall” with tyres in Qatar

1d
Latest news
Dirt racing will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022
Video Inside
NAS

Dirt racing will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022

4m
Logano holds off Stenhouse in OT for Bristol Dirt Track win
Video Inside
NAS

Logano holds off Stenhouse in OT for Bristol Dirt Track win

1h
Dirt favorites Bell, Larson collide early at Bristol
NAS

Dirt favorites Bell, Larson collide early at Bristol

3h
Bristol dirt NASCAR Cup, Truck races postponed until Monday
Video Inside
NAS

Bristol dirt NASCAR Cup, Truck races postponed until Monday

Mar 28, 2021
Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed
Video Inside
NSTR

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed

Mar 27, 2021
Latest videos
Stenhouse drives to second-place finish on Bristol dirt 08:50:52
NASCAR Cup
1h

Stenhouse drives to second-place finish on Bristol dirt

Logano holds off a charging Hamlin to win inaugural Bristol Dirt Race 08:50:53
NASCAR Cup
1h

Logano holds off a charging Hamlin to win inaugural Bristol Dirt Race

Logano: ‘Bristol on dirt! This is incredible!’ 08:50:54
NASCAR Cup
1h

Logano: ‘Bristol on dirt! This is incredible!’

Run it back: 2022 Bristol race to be held on dirt again 08:50:51
NASCAR Cup
1h

Run it back: 2022 Bristol race to be held on dirt again

Cup, Truck Series races on Bristol dirt moved to Monday 08:50:12
NASCAR Cup
Mar 28, 2021

Cup, Truck Series races on Bristol dirt moved to Monday

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Dirt racing will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 Bristol
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Dirt racing will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022

Truex surprises with dominant win in Bristol Truck dirt race Bristol
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck / Race report

Truex surprises with dominant win in Bristol Truck dirt race

Bristol dirt NASCAR Cup, Truck races postponed until Monday Bristol
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bristol dirt NASCAR Cup, Truck races postponed until Monday

More from
Joey Logano
Joey Logano: "I didn't see that one coming" from Truex Phoenix
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joey Logano: "I didn't see that one coming" from Truex

Joey Logano: Losing on Daytona Road Course "stings a lot" Daytona Road Course
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Joey Logano: Losing on Daytona Road Course "stings a lot"

Joey Logano was leading the Daytona 500 and then "chaos struck" Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joey Logano was leading the Daytona 500 and then "chaos struck"

More from
Team Penske
Ryan Blaney tops Friday's final practice at Bristol Dirt Track Bristol
NASCAR Cup / Practice report

Ryan Blaney tops Friday's final practice at Bristol Dirt Track

Ryan Blaney passes Larson late, captures Atlanta Cup win Atlanta
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Ryan Blaney passes Larson late, captures Atlanta Cup win

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime
IndyCar / Interview

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton

Logano holds off Stenhouse in OT for Bristol Dirt Track win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Logano holds off Stenhouse in OT for Bristol Dirt Track win

Ducati's Miller “hit a wall” with tyres in Qatar
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati's Miller “hit a wall” with tyres in Qatar

Bathurst winner relishing grassroots return
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Bathurst winner relishing grassroots return

Supercars facing fresh border threat
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars facing fresh border threat

Dirt favorites Bell, Larson collide early at Bristol
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Dirt favorites Bell, Larson collide early at Bristol

Latest news

Dirt racing will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Dirt racing will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022

Logano holds off Stenhouse in OT for Bristol Dirt Track win
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Logano holds off Stenhouse in OT for Bristol Dirt Track win

Dirt favorites Bell, Larson collide early at Bristol
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Dirt favorites Bell, Larson collide early at Bristol

Bristol dirt NASCAR Cup, Truck races postponed until Monday
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bristol dirt NASCAR Cup, Truck races postponed until Monday

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.