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Race report
NASCAR Cup Las Vegas

Denny Hamlin overcomes penalty, beats Chase Elliott to win Las Vegas Cup race

Hamlin now has 61 wins in his NASCAR Cup career, taking an emotional win in Vegas, surrounded by his family

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Last fall, Denny Hamlin earned a milestone 60th career at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, dedicating the win to his father. Since then, Hamlin suffered a bitter defeat in the title race, and lost his ailing father in an off-season house fire.

But on Sunday, he returned to Victory Lane at Vegas for his 61st career win, and his first of the 2026 season.

"I mean, I knew it took a few weeks to feel like driving," said Hamlin, talking about how he had to go back racing after all he went through. "Over the last couple weeks, I definitely regained my love of it, got refocused. These are great opportunities for us.

"I mean, this is a family sport. My family obviously had so much sacrifice to help me get here. Now that I've got three generations of Hamlins following me. It's great Mom gets to see this. I know Dad's still saying, 'that's my boy!' Hell of a day."

Watch: Victorious Hamlin celebrates 'family sport' of racing

Chase Elliott finished second, William Byron third, Christopher Bell fourth, and Ty Gibbs fifth. Chris Buescher, Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe, Bubba Wallace, and Brad Keselowski filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Stage 1

Hamlin took the lead early from Bell, but in the middle of the field, Shane van Gisbergen nearly saw his race come to an abrupt end. He got into Erik Jones and spun sideways, but managed to save the car as he slid down the track.

The rest of the stage ran green, which meant there were green-flag pit stops. Both Allgaier and Briscoe were caught speeding, pushing them off the lead lap. But there were several other drivers a lap down too, as the JGR drivers continued to dominant the early stage of the race.

Bell bested Hamlin as they fought through traffic, and eventually drove away as Hamlin faded. He lapped all the way up to the back of the 21st place car, winning Stage 1 over Larson, Hamlin, Gibbs, Wallace, Byron, Preece, Elliott, Blaney, and Reddick.

Riley Herbst, running 22nd, was granted the free pass to get back onto the lead lap.

Stage 2

During the stage break, the balance of power shifted suddenly from JGR to Hendrick. Both Gibbs and Hamlin were caught speeding, sending them to the rear of the field. That left Bell to fight a trio of Hendrick cars on the restart.

He battled Larson side-by-side before Elliott made it three-wide, nearly leading to contact. Byron then joined the fray, pushing Larson ahead and ending the battle.

 

Halfway through the stage, there was another round of green-flag pit stop. Both Todd Gilliland and defending race winner Josh Berry got caught speeding, proving costly for the #21 driver.

As the stage progressed, Larson was struggling to put Kyle Busch two laps down and they actually made slight contact as Busch hit the wall. This opened the door for Byron to pass his teammate and steal the stage win.

A frustrated Busch then bumped Larson, entering Turn 3. Back in the pack, Carson Hocevar had to pit with a flat tire and then sped on pit road, compounding issues for the #77 team.

Byron won Stage 2 over Larson, Bell, Wallace, Hamlin, Reddick, Buescher, Preece, Elliott, and Cindric.

Ross Chastain, running 19th, was granted the free pass to get back onto the lead lap.

Stage 3

In the final stage, Hamlin took control of the race, rebounding from an early speeding penalty. He lost the lead to Byron in traffic, and the first (and only) natural caution of the race quickly followed.

Connor Zilisch spun, trying to avoid a slowing Ricky Stenhouse Jr, and damaged the nose of his #88 machine.

 

Blaney and Cindric were caught on pit road, losing all of their track position due to the timing of the yellow.

Bell won the race off pit road, utilizing that No. 1 pit box. Briscoe got the free pass after spending 172 laps off the lead lap, and quickly charged through the field.

On the restart, Hamlin marched forward and took the lead from his teammate, never looking back. Elliott tried his best to close the gap, but he couldn't quite get there.

There was also a post-race confrontation involving Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain, who were teammates at Trackhouse between 2022 and 2025.

Read Also:

RACE

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 United States D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 267

2:41'17.051

   8 70  
2 United States C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 267

+0.502

2:41'17.553

 0.502 8 40  
3 United States W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 267

+3.414

2:41'20.465

 2.912 8 49  
4 United States C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 267

+3.787

2:41'20.838

 0.373 8 51  
5 United States T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 267

+4.441

2:41'21.492

 0.654 9 39  
6 United States C. Buescher RFK Racing 17 Ford 267

+6.985

2:41'24.036

 2.544 8 35  
7 United States K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 267

+9.200

2:41'26.251

 2.215 8 48  
8 United States C. Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 267

+10.695

2:41'27.746

 1.495 9 29  
9 United States B. Wallace 23XI Racing 23 Toyota 267

+11.821

2:41'28.872

 1.126 8 41  
10 United States B. Keselowski RFK Racing 6 Ford 267

+12.056

2:41'29.107

 0.235 8 27  
11 United States R. Preece RFK Racing 60 Ford 267

+12.652

2:41'29.703

 0.596 8 33  
12 United States A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 267

+14.753

2:41'31.804

 2.101 8 25  
13 United States T. Reddick 23XI Racing 45 Toyota 267

+15.138

2:41'32.189

 0.385 8 30  
14 United States Z. Smith Front Row Motorsports 38 Ford 267

+15.269

2:41'32.320

 0.131 8 23  
15 United States J. Logano Team Penske 22 Ford 267

+15.723

2:41'32.774

 0.454 8 22  
16 United States R. Blaney Team Penske 12 Ford 267

+20.155

2:41'37.206

 4.432 8 23  
17 United States R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 267

+21.142

2:41'38.193

 0.987 8 20  
18 Mexico D. Suarez Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 267

+21.617

2:41'38.668

 0.475 8 19  
19 United States A. Cindric Team Penske 2 Ford 267

+21.837

2:41'38.888

 0.220 8 19  
20 United States E. Jones Legacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 267

+22.625

2:41'39.676

 0.788 8 17  
21 United States J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 266

+1 Lap

2:41'38.631

 1 Lap 8 16  
22 United States C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

2:41'41.213

 2.582 8 15  
23 United States R. Herbst 23XI Racing 35 Toyota 266

+1 Lap

2:41'41.816

 0.603 8 14  
24 United States A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 265

+2 Laps

2:41'18.552

 1 Lap 8 13  
25 United States J. Allgaier Hendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 265

+2 Laps

2:41'29.292

 10.740 9    
26 United States M. McDowell Spire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 265

+2 Laps

2:41'39.407

 10.115 7 11  
27 United States C. Custer Haas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 265

+2 Laps

2:41'39.999

 0.592 8 10  
28 United States K. Busch Richard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 265

+2 Laps

2:41'40.421

 0.422 8 9  
29 United States R. Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 265

+2 Laps

2:41'42.257

 1.836 7 8  
30 United States N. Gragson Front Row Motorsports 4 Ford 265

+2 Laps

2:41'46.427

 4.170 8 7  
31
J. Berry Wood Brothers Racing
 21 Ford 264

+3 Laps

2:41'21.846

 1 Lap 9 6  
32
C. Zilisch TrackHouse Racing
 88 Chevrolet 264

+3 Laps

2:41'23.432

 1.586 9 5  
33 United States T. Dillon Kaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 264

+3 Laps

2:41'25.468

 2.036 8 4  
34 United States T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford 264

+3 Laps

2:41'46.940

 21.472 8 3  
35 United States C. Ware Rick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 263

+4 Laps

2:41'19.044

 1 Lap 9 2  
36 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen TrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 262

+5 Laps

2:41'35.025

 1 Lap 11 1  
View full results

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