Ex-teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez clash in heated Vegas confrontation

Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez spent the last four years as teammates at Trackhouse Racing, but they aren't teammates any longer. Suarez now drives for Spire Motorsports after being let go from Trackhouse, and he has had a solid start to the 2026 season.

But on Sunday, Suarez and Chastain were running at the backend of the top 20. Battling for 17th, Chastain passed Suarez to the outside with just a few laps to go. As the #1 Trackhouse driver passed him on the outside in a very close battle, he appeared to gesture to Suarez out the window with one finger.

Chastain finished 17th, while Suarez was 18th. On the cooldown lap, the #7 Spire driver pulled alongside Chastain, who then doored him down the backstretch. They continued to drive side-by-side on their way back to the pits but Suarez pulled ahead.

Once stopped, both drivers quickly exited their vehicles and had a tense discussion next to the #1 car. At one point, they put their hands on each other and there was some brief shoving before getting separated. They continued to exchange words for a few more seconds before the confrontation ended.

These two even had some tense moments while they were still teammates at Trackhouse, notably at COTA in 2024 when Suarez took issue with Chastain for some late-race contact, bumped him after the race and confronted him in the pits. Last year, they also had a coming together at Sonoma, where Chastain spun Suarez in the hairpin.

Watch Chastain/Suarez confrontation