NASCAR Cup Bristol
Preview

2024 NASCAR Bristol schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for Race #5 of the 2024 Cup season, but the dirt race is no more.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang, Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang, Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry

Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

At Phoenix, Toyota drivers absolutely dominated, leading all but 14 laps with Christopher Bell ultimately taking the checkered flag.

Chris Buescher was second and Ty Gibbs third in the final running order. Fresh off his third consecutive top-five finish, Ryan Blaney now leads the regular season championship standings.

Bell is also the defending winner of the spring race at Bristol, but that was on the dirt. This will be the first of two visits the Cup Series makes to the Bristol half-mile this year, returning for the cut-off race in the Round of 16 during the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

This week in the news, several NASCAR Cup and Truck Series drivers were part of a tire test at the newly repaved North Wilkesboro Speedway. 

It was also revealed that sports car racing ace and ex-F1 driver Kamui Kobayashi will run the Cup race at COTA next weekend, again driving for 23XI Racing. Another ex-F1 driver, Daniil Kvyat, has entered the NASCAR Xfinity race at COTA.

What is the NASCAR at Bristol schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Saturday, March 16

3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

3:40 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

5:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5:50 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

8:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (250 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, March 17

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (500 laps) - FOX

Race winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry

Race winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol?

  • Date: Sunday, March 17
  • TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (125-125-250) - 500 laps 
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming 
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Food City 500 at Bristol?

36 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race no open entries. A.J. Allmendinger is back behind the wheel of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing entry for the first time since the Daytona 500.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Previous article Repaved North Wilkesboro Speedway "not even the same track"

