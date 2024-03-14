2024 NASCAR Bristol schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for Race #5 of the 2024 Cup season, but the dirt race is no more.
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang, Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry
Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
At Phoenix, Toyota drivers absolutely dominated, leading all but 14 laps with Christopher Bell ultimately taking the checkered flag.
Chris Buescher was second and Ty Gibbs third in the final running order. Fresh off his third consecutive top-five finish, Ryan Blaney now leads the regular season championship standings.
Bell is also the defending winner of the spring race at Bristol, but that was on the dirt. This will be the first of two visits the Cup Series makes to the Bristol half-mile this year, returning for the cut-off race in the Round of 16 during the NASCAR Cup playoffs.
This week in the news, several NASCAR Cup and Truck Series drivers were part of a tire test at the newly repaved North Wilkesboro Speedway.
It was also revealed that sports car racing ace and ex-F1 driver Kamui Kobayashi will run the Cup race at COTA next weekend, again driving for 23XI Racing. Another ex-F1 driver, Daniil Kvyat, has entered the NASCAR Xfinity race at COTA.
What is the NASCAR at Bristol schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Saturday, March 16
3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
3:40 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
5:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
5:50 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
8:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (250 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Sunday, March 17
3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (500 laps) - FOX
Race winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol?
- Date: Sunday, March 17
- TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (125-125-250) - 500 laps
- TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing in the Food City 500 at Bristol?
36 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race no open entries. A.J. Allmendinger is back behind the wheel of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing entry for the first time since the Daytona 500.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Kaz Grala
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
