2023 NASCAR Cup Sonoma race results

Truex passed Chase Elliott in the closing laps, and held off Kyle Busch to claim the checkered flag.

He is the first Joe Gibbs Racing to win multiple races this year, earning his 33rd career victory and his fourth at Sonoma Raceway (2013, 2018, 2019, 2023).

Denny Hamlin won the opening stage from pole position, with Kyle Busch taking max points in Stage 2.

While Truex dominated much of the race, a late incident that ended Hamlin's day shook up things a bit. Hamlin was the only driver who failed to make it to the finish.

After cutting through the trio of cars that stayed out on older tires, Truex was able to control the race and keep Busch at bay.

The victory also catapults Truex into the regular season points lead, ahead of William Byron.

Sunday's race saw six different leaders and ten lead changes, with just two cautions.

Truex led a race-high 51 laps.

