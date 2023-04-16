2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville race results

Listen to this article

Larson capitalized on a two-tire strategy and passed Joey Logano with 30 laps to go in the race.

After that, he never looked back, cruising to his second win of the season and Hendrick Motorsports' fourth win through the first nine races.

There were nine different leaders throughout the race and ten lead changes. The race was slowed by five cautions, including two stage breaks.

Pole-sitter Ryan Preece finished 15th after a speeding penalty derailed his day. He won the first stage and led a race-high 135 laps. SHR teammate Kevin harvick claimed the Stage 2 win.

Both Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin earned their first top-five finish of the year.

Chase Elliott scored a solid top-ten finish in his first race back after suffering a leg injury in early March.