2023 NASCAR Cup at COTA race results

Reddick was the dominant driver all day, and led a race-high 41 laps. It was his first victory as a 23XI Racing driver, beating Kyle Busch in the car Reddick used to drive.

It's Reddick's fourth career win and his third at a road course, all coming in the last 12 months. He also won the second stage at COTA, while Stage 1 went to William Byron.

The race was slowed by eight cautions, with no stage breaks. There were 16 lead changes between seven different drivers.

As for the ringers, 2009 F1 World Champion Jenson Button led the way in 18th. IMSA star Jordan Taylor was 24th, 2007 F1 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen was 29th, IndyCar driver Conor Daly was 36th, and seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson finished last after getting collected in an incident on the opening lap.