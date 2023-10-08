Subscribe
2023 NASCAR Cup Charlotte Roval race results

Four more drivers have been eliminated from the NASCAR Cup playoffs, leaving eight drivers to fight for the 2023 title.

Nick DeGroot
By:

While title contenders were hunting stage points, AJ Allmendinger was only looking towards Victory Lane.

He passed Kyle Busch and then held off William Byron in the closing laps to claim an emotional win for both himself and Kaulig Racing.

“This is why you do it. This is the only reason you do it,” Allmendinger said post-race. “You fight. All the blood, sweat, tears, everybody at Kaulig Racing has just been such – I wouldn’t say a down year, but up-and-down year. It’s our second year in the Cup Series.

“I usually give these checkered flags away but I'm going to have to wrap this around (my son) Aero. My mom and dad, all my family and friends, those people see how much anguish and how much I put it on my shoulders when we're struggling. It just means the world.”

In the playoff fight, Martin Truex Jr. was the final driver to advance, beating Ross Chastain by 12pts.

Busch was also eliminated, as was Bubba Wallace and Brad Keselowski.

Pole-sitter Tyler Reddick was able to drag himself out from under the cut-line and scored enough points to escape elimination, even collecting a stage win.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 United StatesA. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 109 3:05'57.187   5 41
2 United StatesW. BYRONHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 109 +0.666 0.666 6 35
3 United StatesK. BUSCHRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 109 +3.094 2.428 6 38
4
T. GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 109 +3.418 0.324 6 35
5 United StatesJ. LOGANOTeam Penske 22 Ford 109 +4.070 0.652 6 32
6 United StatesT. REDDICK23XI Racing 45 Toyota 109 +5.168 1.098 6 48
7 United StatesC. BUESCHERRFK Racing 17 Ford 109 +5.898 0.730 6 30
8 United StatesA. BOWMANHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 109 +6.812 0.914 6 29
9 United StatesC. ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 109 +7.992 1.180 8 42
10 United StatesR. CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 109 +10.438 2.446 7 40
11 United StatesR. PREECEStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 109 +11.057 0.619 7 26
12 United StatesR. BLANEYTeam Penske 12 Ford 109 +11.413 0.356 6 25
13 United StatesK. LARSONHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 109 +11.821 0.408 6 30
14 United StatesA. DILLONRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 109 +12.188 0.367 7 23
15 United StatesC. BELLJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 109 +12.664 0.476 6 37
16 United StatesB. WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 109 +13.133 0.469 7 34
17 United StatesC. LAJOIESpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 109 +13.917 0.784 8 20
18 United StatesB. KESELOWSKIRFK Racing 6 Ford 109 +14.556 0.639 9 19
19 United StatesK. HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 109 +15.301 0.745 6 18
20 United StatesM. TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 109 +15.808 0.507 7 27
21 United StatesA. ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 109 +17.128 1.320 9 16
22 United StatesJ. HALEYKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 109 +18.835 1.707 7 15
23 United StatesT. GILLILANDRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 109 +21.283 2.448 6 14
24 United StatesH. BURTONWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 109 +22.586 1.303 8 13
25 United StatesA. CINDRICTeam Penske 2 Ford 109 +22.977 0.391 8 12
26 United StatesJ. BILICKILive Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 109 +24.804 1.827 8  
27 United StatesA. HILLBeard Motorsports 62 Chevrolet 109 +25.175 0.371 7  
28 United StatesC. BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 109 +26.180 1.005 7 9
29 GermanyM. ROCKENFELLERLegacy Motor Club 42 Chevrolet 109 +26.314 0.134 11 8
30
Z. SMITHFront Row Motorsports
 38 Ford 109 +27.281 0.967 8  
31 United StatesT. DILLONSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 109 +31.038 3.757 9 6
32 United StatesM. MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 109 +51.381 20.343 11 7
33 MexicoD. SUAREZTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 109 +56.751 5.370 7 9
34 United StatesR. STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 96 +13 Laps 13 Laps 9 3
35 United StatesA. LALLYRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 84 +25 Laps 12 Laps 6  
36 United StatesE. JONESLegacy Motor Club 43 Chevrolet 79 +30 Laps 5 Laps 6 1
37 United StatesD. HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 76 +33 Laps 3 Laps 6 9
Truex advances: "It wasn't much fun, but we made it"

NASCAR 2023 Charlotte Roval schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

