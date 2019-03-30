Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Truck / Texas / Race report

Kyle Busch makes it 4-for-4 in Truck series with Texas win

shares
comments
Kyle Busch makes it 4-for-4 in Truck series with Texas win
By:
21m ago

Make it four-for-four for Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Truck Series this season with one start remaining.

Race Winner Kyle Busch, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra Cessna
Race Winner Kyle Busch, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra Cessna
Race Winner Kyle Busch, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra Cessna
Race Winner Kyle Busch, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra Cessna

It wasn’t an easy ride, but Busch held off a furious challenge from Stewart Friesen and hung on to win Friday night’s Vankor 350 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Busch has now won all four Truck Series races he’s entered this season and collected his 55th career victory. Busch can run one more Truck race this season under NASCAR rules, which will be the May event at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"The No. 24 (Brett Moffitt) was who I was really worried about and then something happened to him and then (Stewart Friesen) was really fast and on our tailgate the whole finish of that race until about the last five laps," Busch said. 

"I don't know if he just got heated up or what back there. He put up a good fight and about got to me a couple times there and fortunately I was able to hold out and keep this truck up front. We just lacked a little bit of overall speed tonight and we didn't have exactly what we wanted.

"Those guys were able to keep up with us just way too much throughout the night. You know, it's a better race that way when they're able to keep up. That means we need to go to work and work harder in order to get ourselves faster."

Johnny Sauter ended up third, Grant Enfinger was fourth and Matt Crafton completed the top-five.

With 50 of 147 laps remaining, Busch and Brett Moffitt were nose-to-tail while Ben Rhodes was nearly three seconds behind the leader.

On Lap 99, Moffitt went to the outside of Busch in Turns 1 and 2 to take the lead for the first time in the race.

Korbin Forrister wrecked off Turn 2 on Lap 103 to bring out a caution. All of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Busch the first truck off pit road. When the race restarted on Lap 110, Busch was followed by Matt Crafton, Tyler Ankrum and Ross Chastain.

Codie Rohrbaugh wrecked off Turn 2 on Lap 117 which brought out another caution. On the restart with 25 laps remaining, Busch was out front followed by Friesen, Moffitt, Crafton and Enfinger.

With 20 laps to go, Friesen moved into second behind Busch as Moffitt fell off the pace after suffering damage from a run-in with Rhodes.

With 10 to go, Friesen remained within striking distance of Busch with Sauter moving into third.

Stage 2

Busch held off a fast-approaching Crafton to claim the Stage 2 victory.

Rhodes was third, Chastain was fourth and Friesen had made his way up to fifth.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, Enfinger was the first off pit road but had to restart the race from the rear of the field for having a crew member over the wall too soon on his pit stop.

Busch and Crafton elected not to pit and restarted first and second when the race went green on Lap 43.

On Lap 49, Anthony Alfredo wrecked off Turn 2 and fire engulfed his truck. Alfredo quickly got out of the truck and was unhurt. A red flag was displayed by NASCAR to clean the track of debris.

 

When the race returned to green on Lap 57, Busch remained in the lead followed by Crafton and Chastain.

With 10 to go in the stage, Busch held a small lead over Crafton with Rhodes moving up to third.

Daytona winner Austin Hill was forced to pit under green to deal with an overheating engine.

Busch’s lead expanded to over one second with five laps to go.

Stage 1

After taking the lead with four laps remaining, Enfinger just edged Rhodes to earn the Stage 1 victory – his first stage win of the season.

Friesen was third, Sheldon Creed fourth and Hill completed the top-five.

Enfinger, who started on the pole, led the first two laps before turning the lead over to Moffitt.

On Lap 3, Todd Gilliland spun and hit the frontstretch wall to bring out the first caution. The race returned to green on Lap 9 with Moffitt in the lead.

On Lap 12, Harrison Burton got loose off Turn 2 and backed into the outside wall which brought out another caution.

 

The race returned to green on Lap 18 with Moffitt still in the lead followed by Busch and Creed.

Angela Ruch got into Gus Dean on Lap 19 to trigger another wreck and caution. Dean was able to drive off and head to pit road for repairs. The race returned to green on Lap 25 with Moffitt still in the lead followed by Busch and Rhodes.

Dean spun into the frontstretch grass with 10 laps remaining as the race again returned to caution. Busch, Crafton and Chastain were among those who elected to pit under the caution. The race returned to green with four laps remaining until the conclusion of the stage and Moffitt still in the lead.

Enfinger quickly got around Moffitt on the restart to take the lead for the first time.

Friesen and Josh Reaume had to start the race from the rear of the field – Friesen for an engine change and Reaume for unapproved adjustments.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 51 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 147   97
2 52 United States Stewart Friesen  Chevrolet 147 1.269 1
3 13 United States Johnny Sauter  Ford 147 3.405 7
4 98 United States Grant Enfinger  Ford 147 5.115 8
5 88 United States Matt Crafton  Ford 147 8.960  
6 17 Tyler Ankrum  Toyota 147 10.046  
7 45 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 147 12.791  
8 02 Tyler Dippel  Chevrolet 147 17.625  
9 30 United States Brennan Poole  Toyota 147 18.142  
10 99 United States Ben Rhodes  Ford 147 18.432  
11 20 United States Spencer Boyd  Chevrolet 147 22.996  
12 04 Cory Roper  Ford 147 23.210  
13 97 Jesse Little  Ford 147 29.339  
14 4 United States Todd Gilliland  Toyota 147 29.622  
15 42 United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 147 29.794  
16 49 United States Ray Ciccarelli  Chevrolet 146 1 lap  
17 34 United States Jesse Iwuji  Chevrolet 146 1 lap  
18 10 United States Jennifer Jo Cobb  Chevrolet 145 2 laps  
19 24 United States Brett Moffitt  Chevrolet 143 4 laps 33
20 22 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 141 6 laps  
21 3 United States Jordan Anderson  Chevrolet 140 7 laps  
22 2 United States Sheldon Creed  Chevrolet 133 14 laps  
23 9 Codie Rohrbaugh  Chevrolet 116 30 laps  
24 7 United States Korbin Forrister  Toyota 101 45 laps  
25 8 United States Joe Nemechek  Chevrolet 89 57 laps 1
26 87 United States Timmy Hill  Chevrolet 75 71 laps  
27 16 United States Austin Hill  Toyota 75 71 laps  
28 54 Anthony Alfredo  Toyota 48 98 laps  
29 12 Gus Dean  Chevrolet 28 118 laps  
30 44 United States Angela Ruch  Chevrolet 18 128 laps  
31 18 United States Harrison Burton  Toyota 12 134 laps  
32 33 United States Josh Reaume  Chevrolet   146 laps  

Next article
Greg Biffle's NASCAR Truck Series return "a bit intimidating"

Previous article

Greg Biffle's NASCAR Truck Series return "a bit intimidating"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Event Texas
Drivers Kyle Busch
Teams Kyle Busch Motorsports
Author Jim Utter
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Jimmie Johnson surprises with Texas pole in bizarre qualifying Texas
NASCAR Cup / Qualifying report

Jimmie Johnson surprises with Texas pole in bizarre qualifying

3h ago
Kevin Harvick: “I’m not getting out of the race car Article
NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick: “I’m not getting out of the race car"

Clint Bowyer fuming after chaotic qualifying: Article
NASCAR Cup

Clint Bowyer fuming after chaotic qualifying: "It's just stupid"

News in depth
Kyle Busch makes it 4-for-4 in Truck series with Texas win
NASCAR Truck

Kyle Busch makes it 4-for-4 in Truck series with Texas win

Greg Biffle's NASCAR Truck Series return
NASCAR Truck

Greg Biffle's NASCAR Truck Series return "a bit intimidating"

Roundtable: What the 2020 schedule changes mean for NASCAR
NASCAR Cup

Roundtable: What the 2020 schedule changes mean for NASCAR

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.