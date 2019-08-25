Top events
NASCAR Truck / Canadian Tire Motorsport Park / Race report

Brett Moffitt dominates at CTMP, beating Tagliani

shares
comments
Brett Moffitt dominates at CTMP, beating Tagliani
By:
Aug 25, 2019, 8:50 PM

Brett Moffitt goes two-for-two in the playoffs with a victory at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

Moffitt is already locked into the second round of the playoffs, but further cements himself as the title favorite with his fourth win of the season.

He beat Alex Tagliani to the line by 5.1 seconds, leading an impressive 44 of 64 laps.

 

"I'd say we are hitting our stride at the right time," said Moffitt. "Before it was like we were missing a little bit everywhere and now we're hitting on all cylinders. So this is great."

Moffitt remains the only driver locked into the next round with Chastain in the next best positing, 28 points above the cut line. Friesen sits third, just six points up, Crafton five points to the good in fourth, Hill fifth and four points up, followed lastly by Enfinger who is just two points up.

Sauter (two points out) and Ankrum (14 points out) are the drivers currently inside the elimination zone.

Stage 1

The GMS Racing driver started from pole position and dominated the opening stage of the race, leading every lap.

The first stage went caution-free despite a couple single-truck spins by Raphael Lessard and Bobby Reuse.

Todd Gilliland ended up in the barriers while running second, setting him deep in the pack. 

 

Several trucks decided to short-pit including Tagliani, Ben Rhodes, Harrison Burton and Sheldon Creed.

With just a few laps to go, Johnny Sauter ended up getting into teammate Grant Enfinger, sending him spinning in the final corner. 

Moffitt took the stage win over Ross Chastain, Austin Hill, Tyler Ankrum, Matt Crafton, Sauter, Stewart Friesen, Enfinger, Austin Wayne Self and D.J. Kennington.

Stage 2

As they pitted prior to the stage end, Rhodes, Tagliani, Burton, Creed and Gilliland were the new top-five at the start of the second stage. Moffitt restarted back in sixth.

Dan Corcoran ended up spinning and contacting the wall, forcing the first natural caution of the race. Several drivers took the opportunity to pit with less than 10 laps to go in the stage while Chastain led a group of eight who stayed out.

Chastain would hold on for the stage win over Hill, Ankrum, Enfinger, Sauter, Crafton, Moffitt, Tagliani, Rhodes, and Burton.

Stage 3

Moffitt, Tagliani, Rhodes and Burton cycled to the front as the leaders pitted at the conclusion of the stage.

The final stage went completely green as Moffitt once again pulled away. 

Dylan Lupton spun on the restart, spoiling a top-ten run. 

In the closing laps, the battle between playoff drivers heated up as they fought for every point. Ankrum ended up getting into the back of Chastain, costing them both a couple positions.

Burton's top-five performance ended in disappointment as he lost an engine with two laps remaining. However, there was no yellow and Moffitt claimed the checkered flag for the 11th time in his career, padding his advantage over the competition in his title defense.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 24 United States Brett Moffitt  Chevrolet 64   44
2 51 Canada Alex Tagliani  Toyota 64 5.160  
3 99 United States Ben Rhodes  Ford 64 5.251 9
4 2 United States Sheldon Creed  Chevrolet 64 10.573  
5 16 United States Austin Hill  Toyota 64 12.310 1
6 13 United States Johnny Sauter  Ford 64 13.466  
7 52 United States Stewart Friesen  Chevrolet 64 13.508 1
8 45 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 64 14.615 9
9 17 Tyler Ankrum  Toyota 64 15.798  
10 54 Canada Raphael Lessard  Toyota 64 16.030  
11 88 United States Matt Crafton  Ford 64 16.407  
12 44 Canada Gary Klutt  Chevrolet 64 17.570  
13 98 United States Grant Enfinger  Ford 64 23.772  
14 22 United States Austin Wayne Self  Chevrolet 64 29.812  
15 02 Canada D.J. Kennington  Chevrolet 64 43.974  
16 3 United States Jordan Anderson  Chevrolet 64 57.830  
17 12 United States Gus Dean  Chevrolet 64 1'04.144  
18 4 United States Todd Gilliland  Toyota 64 1'18.245  
19 20 United States Dylan Lupton  Chevrolet 63 1 lap  
20 34 Jason White  Chevrolet 63 1 lap  
21 18 United States Harrison Burton  Toyota 62 2 laps  
22 56 United States Bobby Reuse  Chevrolet 62 2 laps  
23 10 United States Jennifer Jo Cobb  Chevrolet 60 4 laps  
24 6 United States Norm Benning  Chevrolet 60 4 laps  
25 04 Roger Reuse  Ford 58 6 laps  
26 8 United States Josh Reaume  Chevrolet 50 14 laps  
27 33 Dan Corcoran  Chevrolet 27 37 laps  
28 32 Gregory Rayl  Chevrolet 4 60 laps  
29 0 United States Ray Ciccarelli  Chevrolet 2 62 laps  

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Event Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
Drivers Brett Moffitt
Teams GMS Racing
Author Nick DeGroot

