Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Briscoe: Retaliation in NASCAR had "gotten out of hand" Next / Byron tops Bell and Elliott for Cup pole at Homestead
NASCAR Cup / Homestead Practice report

Nemechek leads NASCAR Cup practice at Homestead

The first session of NASCAR Cup Series practice on Saturday ended up being the fastest on with substitute driver John Hunter Nemechek leading the way.

Jim Utter
By:
Nemechek leads NASCAR Cup practice at Homestead
Listen to this article

John-Hunter Nemechek, filling in 23XI Racing’s No. 45 Toyota this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway following a one-week suspension of driver Bubba Wallace, had the fastest average lap speed in the first practice session and overall (167.187 mph).

“I feel pretty good. The guys from 23XI brought me a really fast race car to the race track this weekend,” Nemechek. “It’s awesome to be fastest. Hopefully, it will translate over into qualifying and the race.”

The top-five average one-lap speeds all came from Group A.

Chase Elliott ended up second-fastest, Tyler Reddick third, Christopher Bell fourth and Corey LaJoie rounded out the top-five.

Among the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Ross Chastain had the top average lap speed (162.709 mph). A.J. Allmendinger and Justin Haley were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Read Also:

Group B

Allmendinger was fastest among the second practice group with an average lap speed of 166.338 mph.

William Byron ended up second (165.975 mph) and Kyle Larson was third (165.857 mph).

Michael McDowell and Harrison Burton rounded out the top-five.

There were no on-track incidents in the second session.

Group A

Nemechek, one of the first drivers to hit the track, led the first 20-minute practice session with an average lap speed of 167.187 mph.

Elliott was the top playoff driver in the group at 166.970 mph while Reddick was third-fastest (166.934 mph).

“It was good to be able to put a run like that down. I definitely feel like we can get a little more aggressive,” Reddick said.

Christopher Bell and Corey LaJoie completed the top-five.

There were no on-track incidents during the session. Elliott ran the most laps (33).

shares
comments

Related video

Briscoe: Retaliation in NASCAR had "gotten out of hand"
Previous article

Briscoe: Retaliation in NASCAR had "gotten out of hand"
Next article

Byron tops Bell and Elliott for Cup pole at Homestead

Byron tops Bell and Elliott for Cup pole at Homestead
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Gragson secures shot at Xfinity title with Homestead win Miami
NASCAR XFINITY

Gragson secures shot at Xfinity title with Homestead win

Ty Majeski cruises to Homestead Trucks win over Zane Smith Homestead
NASCAR Truck

Ty Majeski cruises to Homestead Trucks win over Zane Smith

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

John Hunter Nemechek More from
John Hunter Nemechek
John Hunter Nemechek to run three Xfinity races with JGR
NASCAR XFINITY

John Hunter Nemechek to run three Xfinity races with JGR

Veteran Crafton chases history against Truck Series young guns Phoenix
NASCAR Truck

Veteran Crafton chases history against Truck Series young guns

John Hunter Nemechek biggest fear? "We can't beat ourselves" Gateway
NASCAR Truck

John Hunter Nemechek biggest fear? "We can't beat ourselves"

Latest news

Gragson secures shot at Xfinity title with Homestead win
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Gragson secures shot at Xfinity title with Homestead win

Noah Gragson held off Ty Gibbs on a late restart to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead and earn a right to compete for the 2022 championship.

Sainz: First dry F1 pole in US GP qualifying was ‘a long time coming’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: First dry F1 pole in US GP qualifying was ‘a long time coming’

Carlos Sainz says his first dry pole position in Formula 1 felt like “a long time coming” after topping qualifying for the United States Grand Prix on Saturday.

F1 qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes United States GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes United States GP pole

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took pole position for the United States Grand Prix, the 19th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

United States GP: Sainz pips Leclerc and Verstappen to F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

United States GP: Sainz pips Leclerc and Verstappen to F1 pole

Carlos Sainz claimed pole position for Formula 1's 2022 US Grand Prix by beating his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's newly-crowned double world champion Max Verstappen.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.