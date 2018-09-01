Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IndyCar / Portland / Qualifying report

Portland IndyCar: Power grabs pole, Dixon will start 11th

shares
comments
Portland IndyCar: Power grabs pole, Dixon will start 11th
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Sep 1, 2018, 11:38 PM

Will Power scored his fourth pole position of the season, the 54th of his career, and Josef Newgarden made it a Team Penske-Chevrolet front-row lockout, as points leader Scott Dixon could only muster a sixth-row start.

Power, who has now edged ahead of AJ Foyt in IndyCar’s all-time pole-winning stakes, was a startling 0.3410sec faster than Newgarden on a sub-one-minute lap, while Alexander Rossi proved the fastest of the Andretti Autosport-Hondas, taking third place, just 0.05sec behind Newgarden.

The Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan team deserved a huge congratulations for their rebuild efforts after Sebastien Bourdais had a 130mph spin off the track at Turn 9 in morning practice. The repaired car was set up well enough to allow the 2007 Portland winner to claim fourth, ahead of two more Andretti cars, those of Ryan Hunter-Reay and impressive rookie Zach Veach.

James Hinchcliffe will roll off seventh fastest alongside Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Ed Jones, who outqualified teammate Dixon for only the fifth time this season.

Marco Andretti was ninth and slowest of the Andretti Autosport quartet, the only AA car to fail to graduate to the Firestone Fast Six. It was a disappointing outcome given that the Andretti-Herta #98 has been so strong this so far this week. Graham Rahal outpaced Dixon who said the car felt too loose on blacks and then got held up by another car on what was supposed to be his fastest lap. He will start alongside the faster of the two Ed Carpenter Racing cars, that of Jordan King.

Jack Harvey was unable to make it through from Q1 Group 1, in Meyer Shank Racing’s first race since the Mid-Ohio event, but will start 13th.

Substitute for injured Robert Wickens, Carlos Munoz – in his first event driving an IndyCar with the 2018 aerokit on a road course – will start an impressive 14th, only 0.0768sec off Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda teammate Hinchcliffe in the same session.

Dale Coyne Racing’s Pietro Fittipaldi went out straight away on reds, and while he didn’t escape Q1, he did outqualify temporary teammate and fellow rookie Santino Ferrucci, who nonetheless performed admirably to outqualify 2017 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato in the second RLLR car.

Gabby Chaves was disappointed with 21st, with Harding Racing-Chevrolet having looked strong in testing and in the mid-teens during practice. However, he has outqualified a Penske, as Simon Pagenaud’s struggles were highlighted in Q1 – almost 0.9sec slower than Power’s best in the same session.

Q3 – the Firestone Fast Six

Cla # Driver Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 12 Australia Will Power 2 57.3467     123.293
2 1 United States Josef Newgarden 4 57.6877 0.3410 0.3410 122.564
3 27 United States Alexander Rossi 4 57.7361 0.3894 0.0484 122.462
4 18 France Sébastien Bourdais 2 57.8881 0.5414 0.1520 122.140
5 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay 3 57.9699 0.6232 0.0818 121.968
6 26 United States Zach Veach 2 58.1057 0.7590 0.1358 121.683

Q2

Cla # Driver Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 12 Australia Will Power 7 57.3556     123.273
2 27 United States Alexander Rossi 7 57.4291 0.0735 0.0735 123.115
3 18 France Sébastien Bourdais 7 57.4632 0.1076 0.0341 123.042
4 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay 6 57.4696 0.1140 0.0064 123.029
5 26 United States Zach Veach 5 57.5371 0.1815 0.0675 122.884
6 1 United States Josef Newgarden 7 57.5619 0.2063 0.0248 122.831
7 5 Canada James Hinchcliffe 7 57.6429 0.2873 0.0810 122.659
8 10 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones 8 57.6499 0.2943 0.0070 122.644
9 98 United States Marco Andretti 7 57.7277 0.3721 0.0778 122.478
10 15 United States Graham Rahal 8 57.7772 0.4216 0.0495 122.374
11 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon 8 57.8554 0.4998 0.0782 122.208
12 20 United Kingdom Jordan King 6 57.9010 0.5454 0.0456 122.112

Q1 Group 2

Cla # Driver Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 12 Australia Will Power 6 57.2143     123.577
2 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon 8 57.5496 0.3353 0.3353 122.858
3 18 France Sébastien Bourdais 8 57.5534 0.3391 0.0038 122.849
4 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay 8 57.5851 0.3708 0.0317 122.782
5 1 United States Josef Newgarden 8 57.5911 0.3768 0.0060 122.769
6 5 Canada James Hinchcliffe 8 57.5980 0.3837 0.0069 122.754
7 6 Colombia Carlos Munoz 7 57.6748 0.4605 0.0768 122.591
8 19 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi 7 57.7321 0.5178 0.0573 122.469
9 39 United States Santino Ferrucci 8 57.7735 0.5592 0.0414 122.381
10 30 Japan Takuma Sato 8 57.7848 0.5705 0.0113 122.357
11 22 France Simon Pagenaud 7 58.0983 0.8840 0.3135 121.697
12 14 Brazil Tony Kanaan 8 58.2531 1.0388 0.1548 121.374
13 23 United States Charlie Kimball 8 58.3219 1.1076 0.0688 121.231

Q1 Group 1

Cla # Driver Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 10 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones 8 57.5698     122.814
2 27 United States Alexander Rossi 7 57.5718 0.0020 0.0020 122.810
3 20 United Kingdom Jordan King 8 57.6326 0.0628 0.0608 122.681
4 26 United States Zach Veach 7 57.6874 0.1176 0.0548 122.564
5 15 United States Graham Rahal 8 57.7349 0.1651 0.0475 122.463
6 98 United States Marco Andretti 8 57.7480 0.1782 0.0131 122.435
7 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey 8 57.9620 0.3922 0.2140 121.983
8 59 United Kingdom Max Chilton 7 57.9865 0.4167 0.0245 121.932
9 21 United States Spencer Pigot 8 57.9939 0.4241 0.0074 121.916
10 4 Brazil Matheus Leist 8 58.0036 0.4338 0.0097 121.896
11 88 Colombia Gabby Chaves 6 58.1635 0.5937 0.1599 121.561
12 32 Mexico Alfonso Celis Jr. 8 58.2735 0.7037 0.1100 121.331
Next IndyCar article
Portland IndyCar: Bourdais goes fastest in FP3, then shunts

Previous article

Portland IndyCar: Bourdais goes fastest in FP3, then shunts

Next article

Andretti, Penske drivers on “different setup islands” within teams

Andretti, Penske drivers on “different setup islands” within teams
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Portland
Author David Malsher
Article type Qualifying report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

9h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
How Pietro Fittipaldi beat the pain barrier in comeback 02:58
IndyCar

How Pietro Fittipaldi beat the pain barrier in comeback

Go Figure: IndyCar - Grand Prix of Sonoma, Sonoma Raceway 01:16
IndyCar

Go Figure: IndyCar - Grand Prix of Sonoma, Sonoma Raceway

News in depth
Star IndyCar engineer McDonald joins RLLR
IndyCar

Star IndyCar engineer McDonald joins RLLR

Power, Ricciardo nominated for Australia’s “The Don” Award
IndyCar

Power, Ricciardo nominated for Australia’s “The Don” Award

Whatever happened to the 2016 IndyCar champion?
IndyCar

Whatever happened to the 2016 IndyCar champion?

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.