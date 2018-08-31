Sign in
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
IndyCar / Portland / Practice report

Portland IndyCar: Bourdais leads opening practice

Portland IndyCar: Bourdais leads opening practice
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Aug 31, 2018, 6:47 PM

Defending Portland International Raceway Indy car winner Sebastien Bourdais topped the opening session at the 1.964-mile road course as IndyCar completed its first official practice session here for the first time in 11 years.

The Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda driver set a best time of 57.398, equating to an average of 123.183mph to head championship leader Scott Dixon in the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda by a mere 0.0246sec.

Dixon, who suffered a harmless Turn 2 spin, was forced to skip the last five minutes of the 45min practice session as punishment for twice taking the checkered flag in yesterday’s open test. However, he didn’t miss much at all, because the final five minutes were ruined by two red flags, caused by Zach Veach (Andretti Autosport) and Alfonso Celis Jr. (Juncos Racing) getting the Turn 10/11 complex wrong and needing rescuing.

Thus the final times are somewhat inconclusive, but Josef Newgarden was lead Team Penske-Chevrolet driver on a 57.584, around two-tenths ahead of teammate Will Power, and separated by Marco Andretti who, as yesterday, was the fastest of the Andretti Autosport machines.

Jordan King looked stronger than he’s looked since the first quarter of the season, putting Ed Carpenter Racing into sixth, 0.39 off the top, and ahead of Alexander Rossi who is trying to erase Dixon’s 26 point lead over him in the points standings.

Takuma Sato was the faster of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Hondas in eighth with Ed Jones making it two Ganassi cars in the top 10 and Veach completing it.

Jack Harvey, in Michael Shank Racing’s first race since Mid-Ohio, slotted into 11th, and Santino Ferrucci also performed commendably on only his second weekend of IndyCar racing, putting his Dale Coyne Racing-Honda in 12th. Teammate Pietro Fittipaldi did not turn any laps due to a major brake issue.

Carlos Munoz, subbing for Robert Wickens this weekend, was only 22nd, despite being only 0.25sec off Schmidt Peterson Motorsports teammate James Hinchcliffe. The top 21 cars were covered by 1 second.

Cla # Driver Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 18 France Sébastien Bourdais 16 57.3975     123.183
2 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon 13 57.4221 0.0246 0.0246 123.130
3 1 United States Josef Newgarden 16 57.5836 0.1861 0.1615 122.785
4 98 United States Marco Andretti 18 57.7114 0.3139 0.1278 122.513
5 12 Australia Will Power 17 57.7663 0.3688 0.0549 122.397
6 20 United Kingdom Jordan King 18 57.7873 0.3898 0.0210 122.352
7 27 United States Alexander Rossi 21 57.7892 0.3917 0.0019 122.348
8 30 Japan Takuma Sato 18 57.7915 0.3940 0.0023 122.343
9 10 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones 17 57.8816 0.4841 0.0901 122.153
10 26 United States Zach Veach 16 57.9762 0.5787 0.0946 121.953
11 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey 19 57.9806 0.5831 0.0044 121.944
12 39 United States Santino Ferrucci 20 57.9969 0.5994 0.0163 121.910
13 59 United Kingdom Max Chilton 20 58.0464 0.6489 0.0495 121.806
14 22 France Simon Pagenaud 20 58.0672 0.6697 0.0208 121.762
15 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay 16 58.0898 0.6923 0.0226 121.715
16 15 United States Graham Rahal 18 58.1059 0.7084 0.0161 121.681
17 88 Colombia Gabby Chaves 21 58.1265 0.7290 0.0206 121.638
18 5 Canada James Hinchcliffe 18 58.2281 0.8306 0.1016 121.426
19 21 United States Spencer Pigot 18 58.2855 0.8880 0.0574 121.306
20 4 Brazil Matheus Leist 28 58.3772 0.9797 0.0917 121.116
21 23 United States Charlie Kimball 17 58.3897 0.9922 0.0125 121.090
22 6 Colombia Carlos Munoz 17 58.4954 1.0979 0.1057 120.871
23 14 Brazil Tony Kanaan 19 58.5197 1.1222 0.0243 120.821
24 32 Mexico Alfonso Celis Jr. 20 58.9654 1.5679 0.4457 119.908
25 19 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi   0.0000

 

