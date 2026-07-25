F1 Hungarian GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
What time the 2026 Formula 1 Hungarian grand prix starts, plus the full Hungaroring schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Formula 1 heads into Sunday at the Hungaroring with Lando Norris on pole after ending Mercedes’ unbeaten run in grand prix qualifying this season.
The McLaren driver beat Lewis Hamilton by just 0.012s in a tense final qualifying run, with Charles Leclerc third and championship leader Kimi Antonelli fourth. Hamilton is also set to face the stewards for allegedly impeding Oscar Piastri, while Antonelli’s final lap came under yellow flags after Max Verstappen spun at the final corner.
Sunday’s race could be shaped by track position, tyre life and heat at a circuit where overtaking is often difficult. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Hungarian GP.
How can I watch the F1 Hungarian GP?
Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.
Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Hungarian GP weekend.
F1 Hungarian GP Sunday schedule
Times local to Budapest:
Sunday, July 26 — 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST
For UK viewers:
Sunday, July 26 — 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix — 2:00pm BST
For US Eastern Time viewers:
Sunday, July 26 — 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix — 9:00am ET
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team
Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT Images via Getty Images
Hungarian GP Sunday weather forecast
Sunday is expected to be hot and dry at the Hungaroring, with some cloud cover around race time. Temperatures should be around 32C when the grand prix begins, making tyre life and cooling important factors through the race.
With little sign of major weather disruption, the main challenge should be managing the heat rather than reacting to changing conditions. That could make strategy especially important at a circuit where overtaking is difficult and track position often matters.
Hungarian GP track facts
- Circuit: Hungaroring
- Location: Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary
- Event: Hungarian GP
- Circuit type: permanent road course
- Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
- Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
- Race: Sunday, July 26
The Hungaroring is a tight, technical Formula 1 circuit where overtaking can be difficult, making qualifying, tyre management and race strategy especially important.
2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster
|Team
|Driver
|Driver
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Oscar Piastri
|Mercedes
|George Russell
|Kimi Antonelli
|Red Bull Racing
|Max Verstappen
|Isack Hadjar
|Ferrari
|Lewis Hamilton
|Charles Leclerc
|Williams
|Carlos Sainz
|Alex Albon
|Racing Bulls
|Liam Lawson
|Arvid Lindblad
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|Lance Stroll
|Haas F1 Team
|Oliver Bearman
|Esteban Ocon
|Audi
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Alpine
|Pierre Gasly
|Franco Colapinto
|Cadillac F1 Team
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sergio Perez
Photos from F1 Hungarian GP - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
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