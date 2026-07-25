F1 Hungarian GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1 heads into Sunday at the Hungaroring with Lando Norris on pole after ending Mercedes’ unbeaten run in grand prix qualifying this season.

The McLaren driver beat Lewis Hamilton by just 0.012s in a tense final qualifying run, with Charles Leclerc third and championship leader Kimi Antonelli fourth. Hamilton is also set to face the stewards for allegedly impeding Oscar Piastri, while Antonelli’s final lap came under yellow flags after Max Verstappen spun at the final corner.

Sunday’s race could be shaped by track position, tyre life and heat at a circuit where overtaking is often difficult. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Hungarian GP.

Read Also: Formula 1 This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Hungarian GP

How can I watch the F1 Hungarian GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Hungarian GP weekend.

F1 Hungarian GP Sunday schedule

Times local to Budapest:

Sunday, July 26 — 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:

Sunday, July 26 — 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix — 2:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Sunday, July 26 — 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix — 9:00am ET

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT Images via Getty Images

Hungarian GP Sunday weather forecast

Sunday is expected to be hot and dry at the Hungaroring, with some cloud cover around race time. Temperatures should be around 32C when the grand prix begins, making tyre life and cooling important factors through the race.

With little sign of major weather disruption, the main challenge should be managing the heat rather than reacting to changing conditions. That could make strategy especially important at a circuit where overtaking is difficult and track position often matters.

Hungarian GP track facts

Circuit: Hungaroring

Location: Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary

Event: Hungarian GP

Circuit type: permanent road course

Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2

Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying

Race: Sunday, July 26

The Hungaroring is a tight, technical Formula 1 circuit where overtaking can be difficult, making qualifying, tyre management and race strategy especially important.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Photos from F1 Hungarian GP - Saturday