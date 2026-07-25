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Results
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Hungarian GP

Lando Norris took pole position in qualifying for the 2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix. Here is the provisional starting grid for the race, pending its final validation by the FIA

Fabien Gaillard
Published:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

1

Lando Norris
(McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 


 

Lewis Hamilton
(Ferrari)

3

Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 


 

Kimi Antonelli
(Mercedes)

5

Oscar Piastri
(McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 


 

Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)

7

George Russell
(Mercedes)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 


 

Isack Hadjar
(Red Bull)

9

Arvid Lindblad
(Racing Bulls)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 


 

Nico Hülkenberg
(Audi)

11

Liam Lawson
(Racing Bulls)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 


 

Pierre Gasly
(Alpine)

13

Franco Colapinto
(Alpine)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 


 

Gabriel Bortoleto
(Audi)

15

Esteban Ocon
(Haas)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 


 

Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin)

17

Oliver Bearman
(Haas)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 


 

Carlos Sainz
(Williams)

19

Alexander Albon
(Williams)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 


 

Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin)

21

Valtteri Bottas
(Cadillac)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

 


 

Sergio Pérez
(Cadillac)
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