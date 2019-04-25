Sign in
WRC / Rally Argentina / Stage report

WRC Argentina: Tanak leads after opening superspecial

By:
1h ago

Ott Tanak took an early lead on Rally Argentina, winning the Villa Carlos Paz superspecial by 1.6 seconds from Citroen’s Sebastien Ogier.

Toyota’s main title contender followed up his fastest time in shakedown
with the best time on the short 1.18-mile blast around the host city’s streets, which took place in damp conditions.

Kris Meeke also mirrored his shakedown performance by going third quickest, 0.1s off Ogier’s second-fastest time.

Hyundai duo Andreas Mikkelsen and Thierry Neuville completed the top five, with Neuville dropping 2.1s to title rival Tanak on the Villa Carlos Paz streets.

Jari-Matti Latvala suffered a bizarre moment only a few seconds into the stage, when a dog ran towards the path of his Toyota Yaris. Though the Finn said he was “a bit disturbed” when he saw the stray animal, his time loss was minimal, tied with Sordo for sixth-fastest time.

Behind eighth-placed Esapekka Lappi was M-Sport pairing Elfyn Evans and Teemu Suninen completing the Top 10. Suninen had set the equal third-fastest first split but spun late on, having taken an aggressive cut over the middle of a grassy roundabout.

Three-time European Rally champion Kajetan Kajetanowicz had been fifth fastest at the midway point despite driving a less powerful R5-specification Volkswagen Polo GTI, but spun at the same roundabout as Suninen, forcing the Pole into a three-point turn.

Instead it was Toyota protege Takamoto Katusta that was fastest of the WRC2 support category contingent, 0.3s off Suninen’s time and 0.8s ahead of WRC2 Pro leader Gus Greensmith.

New Zealand tipped for 2020 WRC return

New Zealand tipped for 2020 WRC return
About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Argentina
Author Alasdair Lindsay
