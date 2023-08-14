Subscribe
Previous / De Oliveira eyeing WEC GT3 opportunity after Monza debut Next / The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
WEC / Lamborghini Imola testing News

Lamborghini reveals details of WEC, IMSA LMDh challenger's first full test

Lamborghini’s new World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship challenger completed 1500km over the course of its first full test at Imola last week.

Gary Watkins
By:
Lamborghini SC63 LMDh

The Lamborghini SC63 LMDh began the test on Thursday when it was photographed in action by Motorsport.com and continued testing into Friday with Andrea Caldarelli, Mirko Bortolotti and Daniil Kvyat carrying out driving duties.

It was the second test for a car that will begin racing in 2024: the SC63 was given a shakedown at Vallelunga at the start of this month.

The car was run by a combination of crew from the Lamborghini Squadra Corse in-house motorsport department and the Iron Lynx squad that will exclusively field the car in the full WEC and the long-distance IMSA races next year.

A brief statement from Lamborghini said that the focus of the test at Imola was on calibration and data acquisition.

That included the first track development of the bespoke 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 developed by Squadra Corse for the SC63.

Further tests are planned at Paul Ricard and then Spa-Francorchamps over the remainder of August.

Lamborghini is planning to move its test programme to the US as early as September when the second chassis comes on stream.

The SC63, developed on the spine of the next-generation Ligier LMP2 chassis, is scheduled to make its race debut at the opening round of the WEC in Qatar early next March.

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh

Photo by: Lamborghini S.p.A.

Lamborghini has stated that it doesn’t expect to take part in the first of next year’s five North American Endurance Cup rounds of the IMSA series at Daytona in January.

That means its US debut will be at the Sebring 12 Hours two weeks after Qatar.

Read Also:

Four drivers have so far been announced for the twin-pronged programme: Romain Grosjean was absent from last week’s Imola test because he was racing for Andretti Autosport in the IndyCar Series on the Indianapolis road course.

Lamborghini stated on the launch of the SC63 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July that it had already filled the remaining two seats.

One of those drivers is believed to have been Mercedes GT star Raffaele Marciello, but it is now expected that he will join BMW for its LMDh programme with the M Hybrid V8.

shares
comments

De Oliveira eyeing WEC GT3 opportunity after Monza debut

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Isotta Fraschini abandons plan for WEC debut in 2023

Isotta Fraschini abandons plan for WEC debut in 2023

WEC

Isotta Fraschini abandons plan for WEC debut in 2023 Isotta Fraschini abandons plan for WEC debut in 2023

Manthey nominated as Porsche team for 2024 WEC LMGT3 class

Manthey nominated as Porsche team for 2024 WEC LMGT3 class

WEC

Manthey nominated as Porsche team for 2024 WEC LMGT3 class Manthey nominated as Porsche team for 2024 WEC LMGT3 class

Latest news

How F1 2023 has better balanced the handling conundrum of racing games

How F1 2023 has better balanced the handling conundrum of racing games

eSpt Esports

How F1 2023 has better balanced the handling conundrum of racing games How F1 2023 has better balanced the handling conundrum of racing games

Isle of Man TT 2024 dates revealed

Isle of Man TT 2024 dates revealed

Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Isle of Man TT 2024 dates revealed Isle of Man TT 2024 dates revealed

Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023

Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023

F1 Formula 1

Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023 Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023

Honda's F1 side now involved in ending its MotoGP "stagnation"

Honda's F1 side now involved in ending its MotoGP "stagnation"

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP

Honda's F1 side now involved in ending its MotoGP "stagnation" Honda's F1 side now involved in ending its MotoGP "stagnation"

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Prime
Prime
WEC
Alpine A424 presentation
Gary Watkins

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Kevin Turner

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe