Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar

shares
comments
Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar
By:
Jun 18, 2020, 10:47 PM

Supercars has unveiled a second version of its revised 2020 schedule, which concludes with racing under lights in mid-December.

As first revealed by Motorsport.com, the season won't bleed into 2021 as originally planned, with the New Zealand and the second Bathurst finale off the table.

The season will instead finish with a second visit to Sydney Motorsport Park on December 12-13, which will see Supercars run under the new $16.4 million permanent lighting system for the first time.

As expected The Bend has also been omitted from the new schedule, it's original September 19-20 date to be taken over by Sandown, which lost its slot to the SMP finale.

The rest of the rounds have retained their dates from the initial revised schedule, although remain subject to change as coronavirus restrictions evolve in the coming months.

“When the draft calendar was released four weeks ago, our primary objective was to ensure we returned to racing as soon as possible,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“This allowed us to put a stake in the ground and ensure we returned to the track quickly following the COVID-19 shutdown.

“The calendar announced in May was based on the best information we had at the time.

“With an eye on 2021, teams and broadcast partners have agreed it is in all parties’ best interests commercially and competitively to finish this year’s campaign in December and start the new season in the New Year.”

Seamer added that he expects New Zealand, The Bend and street circuits to all return to the schedule next season, that calendar to be released in October.

“As was the plan for 2020 before COVID setbacks, we envisage the 2021 calendar to include a break over winter months,” Seamer said.

“These are challenging times for all sport, which is why we have had to remain flexible with our calendar arrangements and make significant changes to support key stakeholders.

“In 2021 we plan to return to New Zealand, The Bend and street circuits.

“Our goal now is to make sure that we deliver some amazing racing over the rest of the 2020 championship.”

The Super2 season has also been altered by the update, with The Bend off and the second SMP round added to the four-round schedule.

REVISED 2020 SUPERCARS CALENDAR

*Subject to change

Round

Circuit

Date

2

Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW

June 27-28

3

Winton, Victoria

July 18-19

4

Hidden Valley, NT

August 8-9

5

Townsville, QLD

August 29-30

6

Sandown, Victoria 

September 19-20

7

Mount Panorama (Bathurst 1000), NSW

October 8-11

8

Wanneroo Raceway, WA

October 31 - November 1

9

Symmons Plains, Tasmania

November 21-22

10

Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW

December 12-13
Next article
Engineering change for Walkinshaw Andretti United

Previous article

Engineering change for Walkinshaw Andretti United
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Marko opens up on Hamilton's fake quotes reaction

2
Formula 1

Why McLaren has joined Williams in hunt for new owners

3
NASCAR Cup

David Wilson admits Toyota on their "back foot" despite wins

57m
4
Le Mans

The Le Mans-winning car that almost wasn't entered at all

5
Formula 1

Legendary Ferrari F1 photographer Colombo knighted in Italy

Latest videos

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Latest news

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar
Supercars

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar

Engineering change for Walkinshaw Andretti United
Supercars

Engineering change for Walkinshaw Andretti United

Erebus appoints new managing director
Supercars

Erebus appoints new managing director

First cars entered for Holden Bathurst Revival
Supercars

First cars entered for Holden Bathurst Revival

Winton medical chief officer passes away
Supercars

Winton medical chief officer passes away

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.