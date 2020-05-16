Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

shares
comments
Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed
By:
May 16, 2020, 8:01 PM

Supercars has unveiled a full revised 2020 schedule, which will see a champion crowned at Bathurst in February 2021.

The series confirmed yesterday that it will resume its 2020 season at Sydney Motorsport Park on the last weekend in June.

It's now rolled out the remainder of its revised schedule, which, as expected, features 11 rounds, just a single street circuit and will finish with a second trip to Mount Panorama early next year.

The schedule is largely unchanged in terms of venues, apart from the street circuits events on the Gold Coast and in Newcastle – which wouldn't have been viable without crowds – missing out.

Predictably there will be no return to Albert Park either, the second trip to Bathurst limiting the reduction in events to just two.

As it stands all events will be held over two days, except for the two visits to Bathurst. The 1000 will still be held over four days, while the 12 Hour – in whatever form it ultimately takes – is scheduled for three days.

Precise race formats are yet to be confirmed.

Winton has been moved to mid-July, with a northern swing to Darwin and Townsville in August, the latter the final street circuit standing despite the risk of no crowd being allowed.

The Bend and the Bathurst 1000 both retain their original dates, however, as it stands, only Bathurst is confirmed as a two-driver enduro.

The trek to Perth will take place at the very end of October, although like Sydney it won't take place under lights as planned. Symmons Plains and Sandown will take place before the end of 2020 with late-November and mid-December slots.

The final swing of the season will kick off in January with a trip to New Zealand, although it's yet to be confirmed whether the event will be held at Pukekohe or Hampton Downs.

A special season finale sprint round at Mount Panorama will then take place at the start of February.

That date was earmarked for the 2021 Bathurst 12 Hour, however there are question marks over that event given likely restrictions on international travel. If possible both the Supercars round and the 12 Hour will take place on the same weekend.

The season is expected to start with TV-only events, with Supercars hoping to reintroduce crowds as soon as possible.

Measures such as no support categories and a 13-person limit per two-car team – including drivers – are likely to be in place until regulations allow otherwise.

REVISED 2020 SUPERCARS CALENDAR

*Subject to change

Round

Circuit

Date

2

Sydney Motorsport Park

June 27-28

3

Winton, Victoria

July 18-19

4

Hidden Valley, NT

August 8-9

5

Townsville, QLD

August 29-30

6

The Bend Motorsport Park, SA 

September 19-20

7

Mount Panorama (Bathurst 1000), NSW

October 8-11

8

Wanneroo Raceway, WA

October 31 - November 1

9

Symmons Plains, Tasmania

November 21-22

10

Sandown, Victoria

December 12-13

11

New Zealand (circuit TBA)

January 9-10

12

Mount Panorama (Bathurst 12 Hour), NSW

February 5-7
Next article
Supercars sets June date for Sydney restart

Previous article

Supercars sets June date for Sydney restart
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari and Vettel “didn't share the same goals”, says Binotto

2h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo, Norris form the "most exciting driver line-up"

3
Formula 1

The shambles, success and demise of Britain’s first big F1 team

4
Formula 1

Wolff “very proud” to see F1 season start in Austria

5
Formula 1

No “bad blood” at McLaren over Sainz departure, says Brown

Latest videos

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Latest news

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed
VASC

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

Supercars sets June date for Sydney restart
VASC

Supercars sets June date for Sydney restart

23Red confirms Supercars exit
VASC

23Red confirms Supercars exit

Eleven rounds on revised Supercars schedule
VASC

Eleven rounds on revised Supercars schedule

Davison's Tickford future in doubt
VASC

Davison's Tickford future in doubt

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.