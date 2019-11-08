Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Sandown / Practice report

Sandown 500: Lowndes ends Friday on top

Sandown 500: Lowndes ends Friday on top
By:
Nov 8, 2019, 5:59 AM

Craig Lowndes set the co-driver pace to round out Friday practice for the Sandown 500.

The Red Bull Holden driver spent much of the half-hour session sitting behind teammate Garth Tander, before a rapid two-lap stint on a better set of roaded Dunlops at the end.

The first of those was a 1m07.916s, good enough to put him top, before he improved to a 1m07.835s next time around.

While falling just short of the new lap record set by David Reynolds earlier today, Lowndes' time was good enough to hold off late improvements from Tony D'Alberto and Dale Wood.

“We got told a rain shower was coming, so we were all hustling at the start to get some laps in,” said Lowndes.

“We made the car better over that session, there’s no doubt about that. And that’s always what I’ve loved to do, develop a car.

“We went up on springs, down on springs, we played with shocks, we did everything. 

“We got a bit of a balance we wanted, put a set of tyres on that Jamie had previously run. It took three laps though to get the tyre pressures and the balance right, but we were hustling it.”

Penske driver D'Alberto was just 0.06s shy of Lowndes, with Kelly Racing's Wood within a tenth of the ultimate pace as well.

Having not improved at the end, Tander slipped back to fourth ahead of Jack Perkins and Ash Walsh.

Will Brown was seventh in the Erebus Holden, James Moffat and Alex Premat the next best Mustangs behind D'Alberto in eighth and ninth.

Tom Randle rounded out the Top 10, shading Tickford teammate Michael Caruso.

Practice results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 888 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Craig Lowndes 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.835  
2 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia Tony D'Alberto 		Ford Mustang GT 1'07.895 0.060
3 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Australia Dale Wood 		Nissan Altima 1'07.934 0.098
4 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.953 0.118
5 22 Australia James Courtney
Jack Perkins 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.979 0.143
6 14 Australia Tim Slade
Australia Ash Walsh 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.028 0.193
7 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Australia Will Brown 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.029 0.194
8 55 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia James Moffat 		Ford Mustang GT 1'08.048 0.212
9 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
France Alexandre Prémat 		Ford Mustang GT 1'08.075 0.239
10 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Thomas Randle 		Ford Mustang GT 1'08.131 0.295
11 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia Michael Caruso 		Ford Mustang GT 1'08.166 0.330
12 2 Australia Scott Pye
Australia Warren Luff 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.238 0.403
13 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Bryce Fullwood 		Nissan Altima 1'08.266 0.430
14 9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.268 0.432
15 23 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison 		Ford Mustang GT 1'08.321 0.485
16 34 Australia James Golding
Richard Muscat 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.415 0.580
17 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
New Zealand Steven Richards 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.440 0.605
18 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway
New Zealand Chris Pither 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.458 0.622
19 3 Australia Garry Jacobson
Australia Dean Fiore 		Nissan Altima 1'08.508 0.673
20 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
United States Jack Smith 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.601 0.765
21 8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Tim Blanchard 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.613 0.778
22 56 Brodie Kostecki
Australia Jake Kostecki 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.714 0.878
23 21 Australia Macauley Jones
Australia Dean Canto 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.820 0.984
24 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Australia Jonathon Webb 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.845 1.009
25 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro
Australia Alex Rullo 		Nissan Altima 1'08.934 1.098
View full results
Sandown 500: Reynolds breaks lap record in practice

Series Supercars
Event Sandown
Sub-event Practice 3
Drivers Craig Lowndes
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

