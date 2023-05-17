Ojeda seals MSR return for Supercars enduros

The deal marks a third straight season of endurance at MSR for Ojeda, who has previously teamed up with Zane Goddard (2021) and Todd Hazelwood (2022).

His best result so far was 20th alongside Hazelwood at Bathurst last year.

This year the enduro season will comprise of both the Sandown 500 and the Bathurst 1000, as Ojeda teams up with a relatively in-form Le Brocq.

Ojeda has shown some form of his own so far this season too, winning the Bathurst 6 Hour back in April, before taking a GT World Challenge Australia race win at Phillip Island last weekend.

“I’m stoked to be joining Matt Stone Racing for what will be my third year co-driving with the team,” said Ojeda.

“The team and I have made a strong connection over the past few years so I am looking forward to building on that this year.

“It's awesome to be partnering up with Jack Le Brocq – both him and the team have started the year really strong with what looks to be fast cars.

“It will be great to work with Jack Bellotti again as our race engineer who was my race engineer for our Bathurst 6 Hour car.

“I’m confident that throughout the year the team will continue this momentum and come enduro season JLB and I will make a strong combination.”

Team owner Matt Stone welcomes Ojeda back to the enduro fold.

“We are pleased to welcome Jayden back as a Truck Assist Racing co-driver for a third year in a row,” said Stone.

“Jayden knows the team well and fits in seamlessly, which provides a lot of continuity.

“We have invested a lot of time in him over these years as an MSR driver and look forward to pairing him up with Jack Le Brocq for the enduro season in 2023.

“They are both driving very well and will be a strong combination at Sandown and Bathurst.”

There are no just eight seats on the enduro grids left to be confirmed.

