Crehan returns to Supercars TV coverage

Long-time pit reporter Crehan was ousted from the TV line-up as part of the new broadcast deal last year, effectively replaced by former Hi-5 star Charli Robinson.

She was one of two high-profile axing, along with Mark Larkham, who was reinstated due to backlash from fans.

After a year of covering the Australian Superbike Championship, along with a current role on reality show SAS Australia, Crehan has now been confirmed as part of the Supercars TV line-up for 2022.

She'll return to her pit reporter role in place of Robinson, who has stepped down due to family commitments.

“After a whirlwind few weeks of quick and abrupt change, I am thrilled to be back presenting with the Supercars Family," said Crehan.

“This news will come as a surprise to some and still, even myself, but the fan support has been consistent and very uplifting – so, to everyone who has reached out and encouraged me personally and pushed for my return, I thank you.

“Despite 12 months away from the sport I have remained connected to it throughout, and I look forward to bringing the supporters at home the best coverage possible alongside the racing that we all know and love.

“The future is so bright for the Supercars and I will be honoured to be a small part of it once again.”

Supercars TV boss Nathan Prendergast welcomes Crehan back to the broadcast team.

“We’re thrilled to have Riana back in pitlane and part of the TV team again in 2022,” he said.

“Riana is one of the most experienced reporters in Australian motorsport and her knowledge of supercars and ability to broadcast in one of the toughest live sporting environments, makes her a natural choice.

“We’re looking forward to another big year of taking fans into the heart of our racing and Riana will play a critical role in helping us to do that across all of this year’s Repco Supercars Championship events.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thanks Charli Robinson for her work with the Supercars’ family. Charli is a complete professional and we thank her for her dedication to the team in 2021.”

Robinson added: "I loved every moment of my time at Supercars. It’s been my favourite sport since I was a child so it was really a dream come true.

“However, I knew also I found it way too hard with two young babies at home travelling without them. At Bathurst last year I knew I couldn’t do it again.

“Plus, [husband] Liam [Talbot] is back racing in the Carrera Cup for this year so we’ll switch and he can be at the track. It’s in my blood, I was raised on Supercars and I’m truly addicted to this sport.”

The Crehan/Robinson switch is the only significant change to the broadcast line-up for the coming season.

Jess Yates will continue to anchor the coverage alongside Mark Skaife and Neil Crompton, who will also be the lead race callers.

Larkham, Chad Neylon, Garth Tander and Craig Lowndes will support the coverage, with Neylon and Tander to also spend time in the comms box.

Mark Beretta and Jack Perkins will join the team for the events shown live on Seven, while Matt Naulty will return to call a number of support categories.

The season kicks off with the Sydney SuperNight this weekend, with all three days shown live on Fox Sports/Kayo and Saturday and Sunday on Seven.