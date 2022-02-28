Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Seiko replaces DeWalt as Pye's backer Next / Waters tips van Gisbergen, Mostert as Supercars title rivals
Supercars News

Crehan returns to Supercars TV coverage

Popular presenter Riana Crehan will return to the Supercars broadcast for the 2022 season.

Crehan returns to Supercars TV coverage
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

Long-time pit reporter Crehan was ousted from the TV line-up as part of the new broadcast deal last year, effectively replaced by former Hi-5 star Charli Robinson.

She was one of two high-profile axing, along with Mark Larkham, who was reinstated due to backlash from fans.

After a year of covering the Australian Superbike Championship, along with a current role on reality show SAS Australia, Crehan has now been confirmed as part of the Supercars TV line-up for 2022.

She'll return to her pit reporter role in place of Robinson, who has stepped down due to family commitments.

“After a whirlwind few weeks of quick and abrupt change, I am thrilled to be back presenting with the Supercars Family," said Crehan.

“This news will come as a surprise to some and still, even myself, but the fan support has been consistent and very uplifting – so, to everyone who has reached out and encouraged me personally and pushed for my return, I thank you.

“Despite 12 months away from the sport I have remained connected to it throughout, and I look forward to bringing the supporters at home the best coverage possible alongside the racing that we all know and love.

“The future is so bright for the Supercars and I will be honoured to be a small part of it once again.”

Supercars TV boss Nathan Prendergast welcomes Crehan back to the broadcast team.

“We’re thrilled to have Riana back in pitlane and part of the TV team again in 2022,” he said.

“Riana is one of the most experienced reporters in Australian motorsport and her knowledge of supercars and ability to broadcast in one of the toughest live sporting environments, makes her a natural choice.

“We’re looking forward to another big year of taking fans into the heart of our racing and Riana will play a critical role in helping us to do that across all of this year’s Repco Supercars Championship events.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thanks Charli Robinson for her work with the Supercars’ family. Charli is a complete professional and we thank her for her dedication to the team in 2021.”

Robinson added: "I loved every moment of my time at Supercars. It’s been my favourite sport since I was a child so it was really a dream come true.

“However, I knew also I found it way too hard with two young babies at home travelling without them. At Bathurst last year I knew I couldn’t do it again.

“Plus, [husband] Liam [Talbot] is back racing in the Carrera Cup for this year so we’ll switch and he can be at the track. It’s in my blood, I was raised on Supercars and I’m truly addicted to this sport.”

The Crehan/Robinson switch is the only significant change to the broadcast line-up for the coming season.

Jess Yates will continue to anchor the coverage alongside Mark Skaife and Neil Crompton, who will also be the lead race callers.

Larkham, Chad Neylon, Garth Tander and Craig Lowndes will support the coverage, with Neylon and Tander to also spend time in the comms box.

Mark Beretta and Jack Perkins will join the team for the events shown live on Seven, while Matt Naulty will return to call a number of support categories.

The season kicks off with the Sydney SuperNight this weekend, with all three days shown live on Fox Sports/Kayo and Saturday and Sunday on Seven.

shares
comments

Related video

Seiko replaces DeWalt as Pye's backer
Previous article

Seiko replaces DeWalt as Pye's backer
Next article

Waters tips van Gisbergen, Mostert as Supercars title rivals

Waters tips van Gisbergen, Mostert as Supercars title rivals
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Documentary to lift the lid on Reynolds, Erebus split
Supercars

Documentary to lift the lid on Reynolds, Erebus split

Walkinshaw launches off-road racing programme
Offroad

Walkinshaw launches off-road racing programme

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Documentary to lift the lid on Reynolds, Erebus split
Supercars Supercars

Documentary to lift the lid on Reynolds, Erebus split

Walkinshaw launches off-road racing programme
Offroad Offroad

Walkinshaw launches off-road racing programme

Waters tips van Gisbergen, Mostert as Supercars title rivals
Supercars Supercars

Waters tips van Gisbergen, Mostert as Supercars title rivals

Crehan returns to Supercars TV coverage
Supercars Supercars

Crehan returns to Supercars TV coverage

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.