Supercars / Breaking news

Larkham returns to Supercars TV team

Larkham returns to Supercars TV team
By:

Supercars has backflipped on its unpopular decision to axe Mark Larkham from its broadcast team.

The former racer was initially left without a role in a new-look broadcast line-up for 2021, sparking a furious reaction from fans.

The backlash swiftly led to a re-think at Supercars HQ and efforts to reconcile with Larkham and bring him back into the fold.

Those efforts have been successful, Supercars confirming today that Larkham will be back on TV screens this season.

More to follow

