Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Crehan departs Supercars TV team

Crehan departs Supercars TV team
By:

Supercars TV reporter Riana Crehan has confirmed that she won't be part of the broadcast team for the 2021 season.

Crehan took to social media to announce her split with Supercars Media, which produces and provides the broadcast to the host networks.

She has worked as part of the broadcast team since 2007, initially as part of the big screen coverage before moving into a TV role.

Most recently she has joined Mark Larkham and Greg Murphy in pit reporter roles, although she only made a handful of appearances in the post-pandemic part of this season.

"I would like to share with you all before you find out via press release of some other secret squirrel that Bathurst 2020 was my last race with Supercars Media," she wrote on social media.

"“I first began my Supercars experience back in 2006 as an ambassador for the sport which grew to working as a ‘work experience kid’ in 2007 within the television department with very very little experience.

“I was essentially handed a microphone and camera and told to go shoot some colour stories. Things were incredibly different all of those years ago and we were certainly not the very polished big screen that the production grew to what it is today. I am very proud to have contributed to that.

"Being part of Supercars has allowed me to travel Australia and parts of the world I would never have imagined.

“It has given me the incredible privilege to be front and centre to historic moments in Australian sport and I have been so fortunate to be often the first person to hear the first words after many firsts. First race, first pole, first win, first Bathurst.

“For those moments I am forever grateful. Thank you to all who have made my time brilliant. There are so many. Thank you to every driver for your patience .

“Thanks to [Tony Cochrane] for the faith in the early days! Thank you to so many supporters for the kind words over the years. And to my ride or dies. The people behind the scenes our crew, our lane crew, our production team you are the unsung heroes that keep this shit going.

“I leave proud, as a young blonde girl from Perth who knew nothing of motorsport who got told back in 2007 she was wasting her time, proud to have contributed to showing girls that they can do it too.”

More changes are expected to the TV line-up for next season, as a new deal comes into effect and the Seven Network takes over as there free-to-air partner alongside host broadcaster Fox Sports.

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

