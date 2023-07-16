How to watch Monday's NASCAR Cup race at Loudon
Heavy rains and the potential for flash floods forced NASCAR to postpone Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to Monday afternoon.
NASCAR made the call Sunday morning hours before the scheduled start time to postpone the Crayon 301 until Monday.
The race will take place at 12 p.m. EST on USA Network. The forecast for the day ahead looks far more promising – partly cloudy with a high of 89 degrees and only a 10 percent chance of rain.
A flash flood warning and tornado watch were in effect around the area of the track in Loudon, N.H., when the race was called at approximately 10:45 a.m. ET. on Sunday.
This is the third consecutive Cup race that has been affected by inclement weather.
When Monday’s race gets underway, Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. will lead the field to green.
Bell, who won this race a year ago, won the pole for the race on Friday, his first of the 2023 season.
The two Toyotas will be followed by three Fords as Aric Almirola will line up third, Joey Logano fourth and Ryan Blaney fifth.
Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch.
Busch, however, spun around in Turn 1 on his final round qualifying attempt on Friday and hit the wall with his No. 8 Chevrolet.
Busch and his Richard Childress Racing team will have to start Monday’s race from the rear of the field.
The Speedway Motorsports Weather Guarantee is in effect for Crayon 301 ticketholders and Track Pass holders unable to attend the rescheduled races on Monday.
Fans with unscanned Sunday tickets may exchange them ticket-for-ticket for equal or lesser value toward any other Speedway Motorsports NASCAR or IndyCar race during the next calendar year.
Bell leads Truex in all-JGR front row for Loudon Cup race
Harvick: The racing "is so intense every week" with current Cup car
Latest news
Jurgenson takes FIA Rally Star spoils in Austria
Jurgenson takes FIA Rally Star spoils in Austria Jurgenson takes FIA Rally Star spoils in Austria
How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama
How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama
Williams F1: Albon's calmness and confidence "spreading around the garage"
Williams F1: Albon's calmness and confidence "spreading around the garage" Williams F1: Albon's calmness and confidence "spreading around the garage"
Palou: “Only the stickers” held my IndyCar’s front wing on at Toronto
Palou: “Only the stickers” held my IndyCar’s front wing on at Toronto Palou: “Only the stickers” held my IndyCar’s front wing on at Toronto
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.