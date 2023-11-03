Larson calls Blaney "the favorite" in NASCAR Cup title-decider

He now has the opportunity to become just the 18th different driver in history to win multiple Cup Series titles. To get there he’ll have to beat Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell, Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney, and his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate William Byron.

Larson believes that “you can make a case for all of us on why each of us could or should be the champion, adding: “I mean, obviously you look at recent speed and stuff, Blaney probably to me stands out to be the best. If I was setting odds, I would put him as the favorite. Again, not by much. I think we’re all four pretty equal. It should be a really good race. I think whoever wins on Sunday is a very deserving champion.”

In truth, each driver has something going for them. Bell is a proven closer when the pressure is on and is the only driver to make the final four in both years of the Next Gen era.

All the momentum appears to be with Blaney though, who may have finished second in the 2022 Phoenix finale, but it was right behind his Penske team-mate Joey Logano as he claimed his second title.

Byron has more wins than any other driver this year and holds the best average finish. He is also the most recent winner at Phoenix, taking the checkered flag there in March of this year.

And then you have Larson, already a champion and one of the most highly skilled and respected racers in the NASCAR garage. So what does he think needs to happen to be crowned a champion yet again on Sunday?

“I think full stop, you need to have speed in your race car,” he said during championship Media Day. “I think a lot like we did in 2021, obviously I would love to have the fastest car and just dominate, but I think you just got to keep yourself in contention.

“If things aren't going perfectly or you're not leading the race with 40 or 50 to go, don't lose hope. I think just continue to plug away and something may change the race. Just be in contention to let your team kind of pick you guys up. Like I said, a lot like what happened in 2021. We were running fourth. I was losing hope. We had a caution, had a chance for a pit stop, and the rest is history. Yeah, I think just keeping yourself in contention, just doing the best job you can. Whatever results come, just be proud of that.”

Qualifying is likely going to be critical as well. Logano won last year’s race (and the championship) from pole position. In fact, the Phoenix Cup winner has come from the first three rows in nine of the last ten races. Larson's 2021 title also came from pole position.

“I think qualifying is important for any race,” said Larson. “Had I not qualified on pole in '21, got the first pitstall, maybe I would give you a different answer like it doesn't really matter that much. After being in that number one pitstall here in Phoenix, I understand how important that stall is. Yeah, we put a big emphasis on qualifying and would love to qualify good.”

Speaking on the potential to join that exclusive club of multi-time Cup champions, Larson said: “I didn't ever dream of winning multiple championships. But, yes, I think now that I have this opportunity in front of me, yeah, for sure I want to win another one and get further up the history list, I guess, of accomplishments. So, yeah, we'll just give it our best effort this weekend. If it's meant to be, it's meant to be.”

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images Race winner Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Larson is a fairly calm personality. Even when things get heated on the track and off, he tends to remain level-headed. But he is human. Does he get nervous at all once it’s time to fight for the Bill France Cup?

“I don't know. I don't remember feeling overly anticipated the last time I was in the Final 4. I feel pretty calm, neutral,” he said of his 2021 experience. “I feel like I typically am about most things. Right now I'm calm and all that. I think as you get closer to the race, I remember that's when the nerves kind of pick up. Driver intros, stuff around that, I think that's when I remember the nerves kind of kicking in. I imagine it will probably be the same this weekend.

He later added: “I just remember getting kind of butterflies and getting almost emotional knowing the size of the race that was upcoming, what it would mean to my career and all that. Yeah, I think feeling that atmosphere again on Sunday will probably be fun. Then once you strap in, though, once you strap in the car and roll off, you kind of get at peace with everything again.”