Bold predictions from Goodyear regarding its new tire compound debuting this weekend, along with changes to Watkins Glen International's track, are making for a challenging duo for drivers and teams to conquer for Sunday's Cup playoff race.

“Watkins Glen isn’t the typical Watkins Glen that we’ve seen in the past," explained Joey Logano, who is the only driver locked into the Round of 12 after his Atlanta victory. "They’ve changed some things to the track. They’ve added rumble strips off of turn one that prevents us from dropping way outside of the curb. They’ve changed the curbing to the bus stop itself to where you won’t be launching them into the corner as much, and then they also added rumble strips on the exit of the carousel to keep us from dropping way out there, so the track will race differently.

"The cars will want something different from a setup perspective and they’re also changing the tire, too. It sounds like there will be a lot more tire wear, so there are a lot of unknowns for sure.”

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

That new tire, according to Goodyear, is estimated to have up to three seconds of fall-off, completely changing the strategy on pit road.

Logano's Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney admitted that “I don’t know what to expect." He believes the anticipated tire fall-off is a good change, as are the changes to the track itself.

"The changes to the track are not crazy. The bus stop entry curb is gone, so that’s gonna be different. Some of the rumbles they’ve got on the exit of the carousel in turn one will change a little bit, which I think is positive for the racing. You won’t be able to just blow turn one and bail out to the apron and still have speed, so it will take a little more precision."

Last year, William Byron led 66 of 90 laps with very little movement throughout the race. The top-five finishers all started in the top-seven. In total, there were just six lead changes. Passing has proved difficult on the blistering fast track, ever since a repave a few years ago. Well, back in June, Goodyear held a tire test at Watkins Glen — inviting Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez and Austin Cindric (each repping one of the series' manufacturers), to test several different tire compounds. As a result, an entirely new tire compound will be utilized at that track this weekend, and Goodyear says it will make for a "dramatically" different race.

Three seconds of tire fall off

Speaking on the expected tire fall-off, Greg Stucker, Goodyear's director of racing said: "That, of course, can mean more passing throughout the race. It’s always tricky on road courses as drivers take advantage of a limited number of ‘passing zones,’ so the increased fall-off should lead to more comers and goers as some drivers manage their tires and gain on the field as the runs go on."

And the crew chiefs seem to agree. Legacy Motor Club's Dave Elenz, who works atop the box for Erik Jones, said of the changes: “You’re not going to be able to stay out on old tires and keep your track position. Like some of these guys have done in the past, you’re going to have to put tires on them when the caution comes out and work hard to get that position back. This will be the most fall off we’ve ever had."

Teams will get a (slightly) extended practice at Watkins Glen with Group A and Group B getting 20-minutes each on the 2.45-mile road course.