MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
WU in
13 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
15 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / San Marino GP / Breaking news

Rossi: Marquez knew he was ruining my lap

shares
comments
Rossi: Marquez knew he was ruining my lap
By:
Sep 14, 2019, 4:16 PM

Valentino Rossi accused MotoGP rival Marc Marquez of overtaking him at the end of qualifying at Misano knowing that the Italian's lap would be ruined in the process.

Rossi was running ahead of Marquez as the duo were on their last laps in qualifying and the Honda rider pulled off a tight move at Curvone.

That manoeuvre compromised Marquez's line and he ran off-track, which allowed Rossi, whose lap was ruined by the first move, to overtake him back, and the pair nearly collided.

Marquez and Rossi were called in by race direction afterwards but no action was taken, while Marquez said that he didn't know what Rossi's "intention" was.

But, giving his own version of events, the Yamaha man said that Marquez was aware that he would ruin Rossi's lap with his overtake.

"I was thinking [more] Argentina 2018, when he knocked me out without restraint," Rossi joked when asked if the clash reminded him of his infamous Sepang 2015 run-in with Marquez.

"I was on my hot lap, I was pushing 100 percent and he overtook me in the fast corner in Turn 11 and he already made me lose a lot of time.

"But for overtaking me, he go on the green [run-off], so I try to stay more inside and try to re-overtake in the hairpin but I arrive wide. At the end we lose all the chance to do the laptime.

"He tried to pass me in the Curvone knowing that he was ruining my lap and to overtake me he also went [to the] green. I then tried to overtake him, but I went a bit long.

"I'm sorry because, apart from this thing that can happen, I was hoping to be faster in qualifying and to start further ahead, because the pace is not bad.

"I'm seventh [on the grid] anyway, but it's going to be tough because there are so many of them who are strong."

Marquez noted that Rossi himself exceeded track limits earlier in the track, but Rossi explained that he wasn't sure if he went off-track, so he kept pushing for the rest of the lap.

"I didn't know that I touched the green," he said. "I was pushing and I thought that I was not on the green. I was on my hot lap because it was my last chance. I see later on the paper that I touched the green."

Additional reporting by Matteo Nugnes

Next article
Dovizioso: Ducati expected Misano woes after test

Previous article

Dovizioso: Ducati expected Misano woes after test

Next article

KTM's "new ideas" key to Espargaro's "unbelievable" front row

KTM's "new ideas" key to Espargaro's "unbelievable" front row
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event San Marino GP
Sub-event Q2
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now , Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing , Repsol Honda Team
Author David Gruz

Race hub

San Marino GP

San Marino GP

13 Sep - 15 Sep
WU Starts in
13 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
15 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 13 Sep
00:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 13 Sep
05:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 14 Sep
00:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 14 Sep
04:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
05:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 14 Sep
05:35
14:35
WU Sun 15 Sep
00:20
09:20
Race Sun 15 Sep
05:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales on pole amid Rossi/Marquez drama

2
Formula 1

Montoya: Vettel's troubles "technical", not mental

3
MotoGP

Marquez questions Rossi's "intention" in Misano run-in

2h
4
MotoGP

Rossi: Marquez knew he was ruining my lap

1h
5
Formula 1

Bottas "far away" from level he wants to be at

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP
3h

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

Latest news

KTM's "new ideas" key to Espargaro's "unbelievable" front row
MGP

KTM's "new ideas" key to Espargaro's "unbelievable" front row

Rossi: Marquez knew he was ruining my lap
MGP

Rossi: Marquez knew he was ruining my lap

Dovizioso: Ducati expected Misano woes after test
MGP

Dovizioso: Ducati expected Misano woes after test

Marquez questions Rossi's "intention" in Misano run-in
MGP

Marquez questions Rossi's "intention" in Misano run-in

Iannone ruled out of Misano due to shoulder injury
MGP

Iannone ruled out of Misano due to shoulder injury

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.