Subscribe
Previous / Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash Next / Andretti had near miss just before Legge and Wilson wrecked
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Kanaan: Final Indy 500 will be "all or nothing" for McLaren

Tony Kanaan says his approach to this Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 will be “all or nothing” as he embarks on his final IndyCar race with Arrow McLaren.

Charles Bradley
By:
Co-author:
Mandy Curi
Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Kanaan, 48, has pledged to retire after his 22nd Indy 500 start on Sunday, having returned for a one-off race with McLaren after finishing third with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2022.

That was his only IndyCar start last year in a career that began back in the CART days in 1998 in America's premier open-wheel series.

He won the Indy 500 with KV Racing Technology in 2013 and was the 2004 IndyCar Series champion with Andretti Green Racing.

Kanaan will start the 107th running of the 500 in eighth place after a dramatic final run in Saturday's qualifying session put him through to the Top 12 shootout.

"It was a roller coaster of emotion," he said. "It was one of my best qualifying efforts on Saturday, which is amazing, coincidence and all, save the best for last, but we were out all day long.

"I said, 'I'm not happy. I've got to give these people some excitement'. I said, 'We're either going to make it or we're going to not come back on four wheels.' And we made it.

"It's all or nothing. At the end of the day, if something bad happens, Zak [Brown, McLaren Racing boss] cannot fire me because I'm done anyways."

Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Kanaan revealed that he had made a bet with his engineers that, if he made it to the second day of qualifying runs, he'd return to the garage in Gasoline Alley wearing just his Speedos.

"Before I left for my last attempt on Saturday, I was in the engineering room, and I said, 'If I put it in the top 12 I'm going to walk back here in my underwear only.' So they made me do that.

"I showed up, I opened the engineering room [door] and my suit was all the way down, and the room just went bananas, but yeah – a bet is a bet."

Kanaan says he won't approach his final start any differently than his previous 21 efforts at Indy.

"This is a race that we all want to win," he said. "I'm going to leave it all out there, and if that's good enough to win, fine.

"If it's not, actually probably for the first time, I won't be sad, because I won't be [thinking] 'I've got to do it next year'.

"I will be trying to enjoy it with all my friends and family and fans."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash

Andretti had near miss just before Legge and Wilson wrecked
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

Formula 1
Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

Caterham EV Seven concept previews future electric sportscar

Caterham EV Seven concept previews future electric sportscar

Automotive

Caterham EV Seven concept previews future electric sportscar Caterham EV Seven concept previews future electric sportscar

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR

Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR

Parity debate in Supercars inevitable, says McLaughlin

Parity debate in Supercars inevitable, says McLaughlin

SUPC Supercars

Parity debate in Supercars inevitable, says McLaughlin Parity debate in Supercars inevitable, says McLaughlin

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash

NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash

NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro All-Star Race

NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe