Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Roger Penske: IndyCar looking to add more ovals in future
IndyCar News

NTT to sponsor Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP hires Kanaan

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet has announced that NTT Data will be primary sponsor of Felix Rosenqvist’s car in 2023, and that Tony Kanaan will pilot the team’s fourth car in the Indianapolis 500.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
NTT to sponsor Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP hires Kanaan
Listen to this article

While AMSP missed out on signing Alex Palou when Chip Ganassi Racing proved its 2021 champion had contravened the terms of his contract by negotiating with a rival squad, McLaren has been able to snatch NTT Data, one of Ganassi’s primary IndyCar sponsors since 2014.

It will reunite Rosenqvist with the Japanese sponsor, since the Swedish ace drove Ganassi’s NTT Data #10 car for the first two years of his IndyCar career before being replaced by Palou for the ’21 season. AMSP’s contract to back its #6 car is described as multi-year, and will see the #6 run in full NTT livery for 10 of the 17 rounds in 2023, while Rosenqvist’s teammates Pato O’Ward (#5) and Alexander Rossi (#7) will carry associate branding.

In addition, NTT Data will also back the squad’s extra entry for the Indy 500, which will be driven by Tony Kanaan. The Brazilian veteran, who will make his 22nd start in the Memorial Day Weekend classic, drove an NTT Data-backed Ganassi car from 2015 through ’17. NTT Data was also his primary sponsor when driving the #48 CGR-Honda in 2021, before Jimmie Johnson elected to run the full schedule.

Despite running a part-time schedule since 2020, Kanaan, the 2013 Indy 500 winner, proved he still has what it takes by finishing third in last season’s 500, qualifying sixth and finishing third for Ganassi, splitting the AMSP cars of O’Ward and Rosenqvist.

Zak Brown, McLaren Racing’s CEO said: "NTT Data joining our great group of partners is a huge boost for Arrow McLaren SP. I’m thrilled they will be representing our #6 car as a lead partner and a major sponsor for our fourth entry in the Indy 500, piloted by Tony Kanaan. Tony proved last year he can compete with the best of them, and I’m excited to see him put on a show with our team next May."

Bob Pryor, CEO NTT Data Services, said: “We welcome the opportunity to partner with McLaren, a long-term and valued client, and to demonstrate how sponsorships simultaneously build awareness and enhance business-to-business relationships. NTT Data is also proud of the NTT IndyCar Series’ growth with a strong international stable of drivers, great leadership from Penske Entertainment, and a passionate fanbase attracted to the highly competitive product - where any driver can win in any weekend.”

Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP driver, said: “I look forward to representing NTT Data once again. They’re a great partner and are committed to the series. I welcome them to the McLaren Racing family and am ready to start the season off in St. Petersburg, racing the #6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet.

“It will also be great to race alongside Tony and learn from him as we prepare for the Indy 500.”

Kanaan himself added: “I feel extremely lucky to get another shot racing in the Indy 500. I’m excited to work with Pato, Felix and Alexander and race with the Arrow McLaren SP team.

“My biggest battle in last year’s race was against these three drivers, so working with them and driving with them will be exciting for all of us.”

Tony Kanaan, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Tony Kanaan, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: IndyCar

shares
comments
Roger Penske: IndyCar looking to add more ovals in future
Previous article

Roger Penske: IndyCar looking to add more ovals in future
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Roger Penske: IndyCar looking to add more ovals in future
IndyCar

Roger Penske: IndyCar looking to add more ovals in future

My favorite race track – Rick Mears on the Milwaukee Mile
IndyCar

My favorite race track – Rick Mears on the Milwaukee Mile

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Tony Kanaan More from
Tony Kanaan
Kanaan wants one more Indy shot, Chip Ganassi sounds willing Indy 500
IndyCar

Kanaan wants one more Indy shot, Chip Ganassi sounds willing

Ganassi: “I’d be surprised if anybody is more confident than us” Indy 500
IndyCar

Ganassi: “I’d be surprised if anybody is more confident than us”

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion Prime
IndyCar

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion

Arrow McLaren SP More from
Arrow McLaren SP
Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar
IndyCar

Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar

Ward lands racing director role at Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar

Ward lands racing director role at Arrow McLaren SP

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Latest news

Record crowd for Gold Coast 500
Supercars Supercars

Record crowd for Gold Coast 500

Supercars is claiming a record crowd for last weekend's Gold Coast 500.

F2 and F3 reveal calendars for 2023 season
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 and F3 reveal calendars for 2023 season

The FIA has announced the Formula 2 and 3 calendars for 2023, with both seasons kicking off in Bahrain in March. 

Norris: Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren teammate Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren teammate Ricciardo

Lando Norris believes that his McLaren team made “a bit of mistake” on strategy in Mexico after he was outscored by Formula 1 teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

NASCAR: Ross Chastain's daring wall-riding move legal for now
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR: Ross Chastain's daring wall-riding move legal for now

The daring wall-riding move Ross Chastain used Sunday at Martinsville to advance in the NASCAR playoffs will remain legal at least for now.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.