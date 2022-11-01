NTT to sponsor Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP hires Kanaan

Listen to this article

While AMSP missed out on signing Alex Palou when Chip Ganassi Racing proved its 2021 champion had contravened the terms of his contract by negotiating with a rival squad, McLaren has been able to snatch NTT Data, one of Ganassi’s primary IndyCar sponsors since 2014.

It will reunite Rosenqvist with the Japanese sponsor, since the Swedish ace drove Ganassi’s NTT Data #10 car for the first two years of his IndyCar career before being replaced by Palou for the ’21 season. AMSP’s contract to back its #6 car is described as multi-year, and will see the #6 run in full NTT livery for 10 of the 17 rounds in 2023, while Rosenqvist’s teammates Pato O’Ward (#5) and Alexander Rossi (#7) will carry associate branding.

In addition, NTT Data will also back the squad’s extra entry for the Indy 500, which will be driven by Tony Kanaan. The Brazilian veteran, who will make his 22nd start in the Memorial Day Weekend classic, drove an NTT Data-backed Ganassi car from 2015 through ’17. NTT Data was also his primary sponsor when driving the #48 CGR-Honda in 2021, before Jimmie Johnson elected to run the full schedule.

Despite running a part-time schedule since 2020, Kanaan, the 2013 Indy 500 winner, proved he still has what it takes by finishing third in last season’s 500, qualifying sixth and finishing third for Ganassi, splitting the AMSP cars of O’Ward and Rosenqvist.

Zak Brown, McLaren Racing’s CEO said: "NTT Data joining our great group of partners is a huge boost for Arrow McLaren SP. I’m thrilled they will be representing our #6 car as a lead partner and a major sponsor for our fourth entry in the Indy 500, piloted by Tony Kanaan. Tony proved last year he can compete with the best of them, and I’m excited to see him put on a show with our team next May."

Bob Pryor, CEO NTT Data Services, said: “We welcome the opportunity to partner with McLaren, a long-term and valued client, and to demonstrate how sponsorships simultaneously build awareness and enhance business-to-business relationships. NTT Data is also proud of the NTT IndyCar Series’ growth with a strong international stable of drivers, great leadership from Penske Entertainment, and a passionate fanbase attracted to the highly competitive product - where any driver can win in any weekend.”

Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP driver, said: “I look forward to representing NTT Data once again. They’re a great partner and are committed to the series. I welcome them to the McLaren Racing family and am ready to start the season off in St. Petersburg, racing the #6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet.

“It will also be great to race alongside Tony and learn from him as we prepare for the Indy 500.”

Kanaan himself added: “I feel extremely lucky to get another shot racing in the Indy 500. I’m excited to work with Pato, Felix and Alexander and race with the Arrow McLaren SP team.

“My biggest battle in last year’s race was against these three drivers, so working with them and driving with them will be exciting for all of us.”

Tony Kanaan, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Photo by: IndyCar