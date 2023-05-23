Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash
Stefan Wilson’s Indianapolis 500 is over after it was confirmed he suffered a fractured vertabra during his brutal crash in practice on Monday.
Wilson’s Dreyer and Reinbold Racing-run car was hit from behind by Katherine Legge’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing machine after cars ahead of them stacked up at Turn 1.
Both cars spun and subsequently hit the wall at differing angles at high speed. While Legge’s struck the wall side-on, allowing her to escape unhurt, Wilson’s hit the SAFER barrier head-on.
As the AMR safety crew attended to him, they immediately called for a back brace and stretcher before he was extricated from the car in a carefully-executed procedure that took over 10 minutes. He gave a thumbs up as he was loaded into the ambulance.
The 33-year-old from Sheffield in the UK was taken to the medical center and then transported on to a local hospital for advanced imaging, where the injury was diagnosed.
Stefan Wilson, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet qualification photo
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
A statement from his entrant Cusick Motorsports, which was partnering with Dreyer & Reinbold for the first time this year, read: “After being transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital for further tests, it was disclosed that Wilson suffered a fracture of the 12th thoracic vertebrae and will stay overnight at the hospital for further tests and observation.
“Based on this type of injury, Wilson will not be allowed to compete in this Sunday’s 107th Indianapolis 500 Mile Race.”
The 12th thoracic vertebra (T12) bears the most weight of that region of the spine, and while it is the strongest of those bones it is also the most susceptible to a stress-related injury.
Wilson had qualified for what would have been his fifth Indy 500 start in 25th place.
UPDATE: In a statement released late last night, Cusick and Dreyer & Reinbold will name its new driver for the Indy 500 in a press conference at 10am on Tuesday morning.
Graham Rahal is the only driver who failed to qualify for the race in his RLLR-run car. He said on Monday that he wouldn’t consider buying a qualified driver out of a starting spot on the grid so he could take part. One big hurdle would be that D&R is a Chevrolet-powered team and Rahal's squad uses Honda, while sponsorship considerations would also have to be agreed.
If the team were to go with a driver other than Rahal, such as JR Hildebrand (who has raced three times for D&R in the Indy 500) for example, a special refresher test would likely have to be arranged before Carb Day.
In 2015, James Hinchcliffe was sidelined after a violent crash on the Monday after qualifying. Ryan Briscoe was selected as his replacement, and officials put together a special one-hour session for him to get acclimated with the car on Thursday.
Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package
Kanaan: Final Indy 500 will be "all or nothing" for McLaren
Legge, Wilson suffer first major crash of Indy 500 practice
Legge, Wilson suffer first major crash of Indy 500 practice Legge, Wilson suffer first major crash of Indy 500 practice
Stefan Wilson joins Dreyer & Reinbold for 2023 Indy 500
Stefan Wilson joins Dreyer & Reinbold for 2023 Indy 500 Stefan Wilson joins Dreyer & Reinbold for 2023 Indy 500
Wilson successfully completes Refresher course for Indy 500
Wilson successfully completes Refresher course for Indy 500 Wilson successfully completes Refresher course for Indy 500
Which of nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?
Which of nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again? Which of nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?
Hunter-Reay joins Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500
Hunter-Reay joins Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500 Hunter-Reay joins Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500
Karam relieved there's no need for Bump Day drama again
Karam relieved there's no need for Bump Day drama again Karam relieved there's no need for Bump Day drama again
Latest news
Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed
Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed
Could Europe's newest circuit be a refreshing change for F1?
Could Europe's newest circuit be a refreshing change for F1? Could Europe's newest circuit be a refreshing change for F1?
McLaren reveals 'Triple Crown' livery for Monaco and Spanish F1 races
McLaren reveals 'Triple Crown' livery for Monaco and Spanish F1 races McLaren reveals 'Triple Crown' livery for Monaco and Spanish F1 races
Toyota announces Ogier as part of Kenya WRC line-up
Toyota announces Ogier as part of Kenya WRC line-up Toyota announces Ogier as part of Kenya WRC line-up
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.