Indy 500 starting grid: Palou on pole, 33-car field in full
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou will start from pole position in the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday 28 May, after qualifying at a speed of 234.217mph.
The 26-year-old Spaniard will lead the 33-car field to the green flag for a three-wide rolling start across 11 rows for the 200-lap, 500-mile race.
Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay will start from the middle of the front row, with Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist on the outside.
|
Pos
|
Nº
|
Driver
|
Car/Engine
|
4-lap Time
|
Mph
|
1
|
10
|
Dallara/Honda
|
2'33.7037
|
234.217
|
2
|
21
|
Rinus VeeKay
|
Dallara/Chevrolet
|
2'33.7077
|
234.211
|
3
|
6
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|
Dallara/Chevrolet
|
2'33.7713
|
234.114
|
4
|
14
|
Dallara/Chevrolet
|
2'34.0695
|
233.661
|
5
|
5
|
Dallara/Chevrolet
|
2'34.4015
|
233.158
|
6
|
9
|
Dallara/Honda
|
2'34.4066
|
233.151
|
7
|
7
|
Dallara/Chevrolet
|
2'34.4332
|
233.110
|
8
|
11
|
Dallara/Honda
|
2'34.4416
|
233.098
|
9
|
66
|
Dallara/Chevrolet
|
2'34.4558
|
233.076
|
10
|
8
|
Dallara/Honda
|
2'34.5801
|
232.889
|
11
|
55
|
Benjamin Pedersen
|
Dallara/Chevrolet
|
2'34.7246
|
232.671
|
12
|
12
|
Dallara/Chevrolet
|
2'34.7488
|
232.635
|
13
|
33
|
Ed Carpenter
|
Dallara/Chevrolet
|
2'34.7128
|
232.689
|
14
|
3
|
Dallara/Chevrolet
|
2'34.7206
|
232.677
|
15
|
27
|
Dallara/Honda
|
2'34.7311
|
232.662
|
16
|
20
|
Dallara/Chevrolet
|
2'34.8833
|
232.433
|
17
|
2
|
Dallara/Chevrolet
|
2'34.9039
|
232.402
|
18
|
23
|
Dallara/Chevrolet
|
2'35.0837
|
232.133
|
19
|
28
|
Dallara/Honda
|
2'35.1744
|
231.977
|
20
|
06
|
Dallara/Honda
|
2'35.2032
|
231.954
|
21
|
26
|
Dallara/Honda
|
2'35.2055
|
231.951
|
22
|
60
|
Dallara/Honda
|
2'35.2539
|
231.878
|
23
|
18
|
Dallara/Honda
|
2'35.3270
|
231.769
|
24
|
98
|
Dallara/Honda
|
2'35.3857
|
231.682
|
25
|
24
|
Dallara/Chevrolet
|
2'35.4083
|
231.648
|
26
|
29
|
Dallara/Honda
|
2'35.6061
|
231.353
|
27
|
78
|
Dallara/Chevrolet
|
2'35.6287
|
231.320
|
28
|
77
|
Dallara/Chevrolet
|
2'35.7212
|
231.182
|
29
|
50
|
RC Enerson
|
Dallara/Chevrolet
|
2'35.7574
|
231.129
|
30
|
44
|
Dallara/Honda
|
2'35.7971
|
231.070
|
31
|
45
|
Dallara/Honda
|
2'36.7607
|
229.649
|
32
|
51
|
Sting Ray Robb
|
Dallara/Honda
|
2'36.8293
|
229.549
|
33
|
30
|
Dallara/Honda
|
2'37.0916
|
229.166
|
Not qualified
|
34
|
15
|
Dallara/Honda
|
2'37.0960
|
229.159
What happened in Fast Six qualifying?
Palou completed his four-lap qualifying run in Sunday evening’s Fast Six qualifying session around the 2.5-mile oval at 2m33.7037s. He was 0.004s fastest than VeeKay, which equates to 0.006mph.
Palou’s opening lap of 235.131mph proved to be crucial, as his following three laps were all marginally slower than VeeKay’s. However, the 0.112mph extra speed he carried on his first lap over VeeKay gave him the crucial advantage, despite Rinus’s faster Turn 1 speed trap of 240.851mph to Palou’s 239.722mph.
Rosenqvist was third fastest at 234.114mph, despite topping the previous Q1 and Q2 sessions. Santino Ferrucci, who ran high at Turn 1 on his opening lap for AJ Foyt Racing, was a disappointed fourth, ahead of Pato O’Ward (McLaren) and Scott Dixon (Ganassi).
Indy 500 Fast Six qualifying times: Palou takes pole
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2'33.7037
|234.217
|2
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|2'33.7077
|0.0040
|0.0040
|234.211
|3
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|2'33.7713
|0.0676
|0.0636
|234.114
|4
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|2'34.0695
|0.3658
|0.2982
|233.661
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|2'34.4015
|0.6978
|0.3320
|233.158
|6
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2'34.4066
|0.7029
|0.0051
|233.151
What happened in Indy 500 Top 12 qualifying?
Rosenqvist set the Q2 pace on Sunday afternoon at 234.081mph, ahead of Ferrucci, VeeKay and Palou.
Eliminated at this point were Alexander Rossi (McLaren), Takuma Sato (Ganassi), Tony Kanaan (McLaren), Marcus Ericsson (Ganassi), Benjamin Pedersen (Foyt) and Will Power (Penske).
Indy 500 Top 12 qualifying times: Rosenqvist fastest from Ferrucci
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|2'33.7927
|234.081
|2
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|2'33.9048
|0.1121
|0.1121
|233.911
|3
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|2'33.9772
|0.1845
|0.0724
|233.801
|4
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2'33.9916
|0.1989
|0.0144
|233.779
|5
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2'34.2215
|0.4288
|0.2299
|233.430
|6
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|2'34.3549
|0.5622
|0.1334
|233.229
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|2'34.4332
|0.6405
|0.0783
|233.110
|8
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2'34.4416
|0.6489
|0.0084
|233.098
|9
|Tony Kanaan
|Arrow McLaren
|2'34.4558
|0.6631
|0.0142
|233.076
|10
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2'34.5801
|0.7874
|0.1243
|232.889
|11
|Benjamin Pedersen
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|2'34.7246
|0.9319
|0.1445
|232.671
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|2'34.7488
|0.9561
|0.0242
|232.635
What happened in Indy 500 Day 1 qualifying?
Saturday’s six-hour qualifying session set the grid from P13-P30. Rosenqvist was fastest at 233.947mph ahead of Rossi.
Knocked out at this point were Ed Carpenter (ECR), Scott McLaughlin (Penske), Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Autosport), Conor Daly (ECR), Josef Newgarden (Penske), Ryan Hunter-Reay (Dreyer and Reinbold), Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing), Colton Herta (Andretti), Simon Pagenaud (MSR), David Malukas (Dale Coyne Racing), Marco Andretti (Andretti), Stefan Wilson (D&R), Devlin DeFrancesco (Andretti), Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Agustin Canapino and Callum Ilott, RC Enerson (Abel Motorsports) and Katherine Legge (Rahal Letterman Lanigan).
The slowest four cars were consigned to the Last-Chance qualifying session.
Indy 500 Day 1 qualifying times: Rosenqvist fastest from Rossi
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|2'33.8810
|233.947
|2
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|2'34.1569
|0.2759
|0.2759
|233.528
|3
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2'34.2432
|0.3622
|0.0863
|233.398
|4
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|2'34.2449
|0.3639
|0.0017
|233.395
|5
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2'34.2584
|0.3774
|0.0135
|233.375
|6
|Tony Kanaan
|Arrow McLaren
|2'34.2768
|0.3958
|0.0184
|233.347
|7
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2'34.2932
|0.4122
|0.0164
|233.322
|8
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|2'34.3394
|0.4584
|0.0462
|233.252
|9
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|2'34.4093
|0.5283
|0.0699
|233.147
|10
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2'34.4866
|0.6056
|0.0773
|233.030
|11
|Benjamin Pedersen
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|2'34.6797
|0.7987
|0.1931
|232.739
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|2'34.6932
|0.8122
|0.0135
|232.719
|13
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|2'34.7128
|0.8318
|0.0196
|232.689
|14
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|2'34.7206
|0.8396
|0.0078
|232.677
|15
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|2'34.7311
|0.8501
|0.0105
|232.662
|16
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|2'34.8833
|1.0023
|0.1522
|232.433
|17
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|2'34.9039
|1.0229
|0.0206
|232.402
|18
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|2'35.0837
|1.2027
|0.1798
|232.133
|19
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|2'35.1744
|1.2934
|0.0907
|231.997
|20
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|2'35.2032
|1.3222
|0.0288
|231.954
|21
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|2'35.2055
|1.3245
|0.0023
|231.951
|22
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|2'35.2539
|1.3729
|0.0484
|231.878
|23
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|2'35.3270
|1.4460
|0.0731
|231.769
|24
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani
|2'35.3857
|1.5047
|0.0587
|231.682
|25
|Stefan Wilson
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|2'35.4083
|1.5273
|0.0226
|231.648
|26
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|2'35.6061
|1.7251
|0.1978
|231.353
|27
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|2'35.6287
|1.7477
|0.0226
|231.320
|28
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|2'35.7212
|1.8402
|0.0925
|231.182
|29
|R.C. Enerson
|Abel Motorsports
|2'35.7574
|1.8764
|0.0362
|231.129
|30
|Katherine Legge
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|2'35.7971
|1.9161
|0.0397
|231.070
|31
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|2'35.8067
|1.9257
|0.0096
|231.056
|32
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|2'36.4549
|2.5739
|0.6482
|230.098
|33
|Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|2'36.5526
|2.6716
|0.0977
|229.955
|34
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|2'37.5311
|3.6501
|0.9785
|228.526
What happened in Indy 500 Last-Chance qualifying?
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard was fastest at 229.649mph, ahead of Dale Coyne Racing’s rookie Sting Ray Robb and Jack Harvey (RLLR).
Harvey bumped team-mate Graham Rahal from the starting field on his very last run of the hour-long session.
Indy 500 Last-Chance qualifying results: Lundgaard fastest, Rahal bumped
|
Pos
|
Nº
|
Driver
|
Car/Engine
|
4-lap Time
|
Mph
|
1
|
45
|
Christian Lundgaard
|
Dallara/Honda
|
2'36.7607
|
229.649
|
2
|
51
|
Sting Ray Robb
|
Dallara/Honda
|
2'36.8293
|
229.549
|
3
|
30
|
Jack Harvey
|
Dallara/Honda
|
2'37.0916
|
229.166
|
DNQ
|
15
|
Graham Rahal
|
Dallara/Honda
|
2'37.0960
|
229.159
