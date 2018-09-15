Sign in
IndyCar / Sonoma / Practice report

Sonoma IndyCar: Dixon leads Power in final practice

Sonoma IndyCar: Dixon leads Power in final practice
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Sep 15, 2018, 7:07 PM

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon put the pressure on his IndyCar title rivals by hitting the top of the times in the final five minutes of final practice for this weekend's decider at Sonoma Raceway,

The four-time champion, who is 29 points in the lead of the 2018 championship standings, turned a 1min17.9697sec lap to edge Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power by 0.0096sec.

Ryan Hunter-Reay was third fastest for Andretti Autosport-Honda with title challenger Alexander Rossi in fourth, far happier with his car than on Friday albeit 0.1572 adrift of Dixon.

Josef Newgarden and a resurgent Simon Pagenaud ensured three Penskes in the top six with Zach Veach and Marco Andretti making it four AA cars in the Top 10.

In between them were Takuma Sato of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda and the highly impressive Santino Ferrucci, preparing for only his fourth race with Dale Coyne Racing-Honda.

Harding Racing’s IndyCar debutants, Pato O’Ward and Colton Herta, were 0.15sec apart in 21st and 22nd, ahead of the AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy pair, while Sebastien Bourdais was an unhappy last in the Dale Coyne with Vasser Sullivan Racing entry after clutch failure.

Qualifying begins at 3pm local (Pacific) time.

Sonoma, IndyCar third practice:

Cla # Driver Time Gap
1 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon 1'17.9697  
2 12 Australia Will Power 1'17.9793 0.0096
3 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay 1'18.1238 0.1541
4 27 United States Alexander Rossi 1'18.1256 0.1559
5 1 United States Josef Newgarden 1'18.1269 0.1572
6 22 France Simon Pagenaud 1'18.1649 0.1952
7 26 United States Zach Veach 1'18.2580 0.2883
8 30 Japan Takuma Sato 1'18.3817 0.4120
9 39 United States Santino Ferrucci 1'18.4383 0.4686
10 98 United States Marco Andretti 1'18.4423 0.4726
11 10 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones 1'18.5143 0.5446
12 15 United States Graham Rahal 1'18.7550 0.7853
13 23 United States Charlie Kimball 1'18.7870 0.8173
14 21 United States Spencer Pigot 1'18.8916 0.9219
15 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey 1'18.9142 0.9445
16 5 Canada James Hinchcliffe 1'18.9762 1.0065
17 20 United Kingdom Jordan King 1'19.0190 1.0493
18 19 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi 1'19.0238 1.0541
19 6 Colombia Carlos Munoz 1'19.0729 1.1032
20 59 United Kingdom Max Chilton 1'19.1383 1.1686
21 8 Mexico Patricio O'Ward 1'19.2751 1.3054
22 88 United States Colton Herta 1'19.4347 1.4650
23 14 Brazil Tony Kanaan 1'19.4634 1.4937
24 4 Brazil Matheus Leist 1'19.5275 1.5578
25 18 France Sébastien Bourdais 1'19.7064 1.7367
