IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche snatches last-gasp win from BMW

Nick Tandy and Mathieu Jaminet snatched victory in IMSA SportsCar Championship’s action-packed Six Hours of The Glen, denying BMW its first GTP win since 1986 in the closing moments.

Charles Bradley
By:
#6: Porsche Penske Motorsports, Porsche 963, GTP: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, podium

Jaminet passed Connor De Phillippi’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan-run BMW with just six minutes of the six-hour race remaining. The race went full-course yellow moments later, as a BMW GTD car somersaulted on the approach to the final corner.

UPDATE: The race-winning Porsche was stripped of victory after a technical infraction was discovered in post-race scrutineering.

The fifth round of America’s premier sportscar series began with the prototype classes starting in championship order, after the multi-car shunt that halted the LMP2/P3 session and led to the GTP session being abandoned due to heavy rain. The 57-car entry was the largest here since 1984.

Tandy (#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963) led Pipo Derani (#31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R), as Augusto Farfus spun the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 out of sixth place at the first turn. The right-front corner of the car was wrecked in the impact with the barrier, putting it out of the race. “My fault, I just lost the rear,” Farfus admitted.

Officials then green-flagged the GTD field, despite the stationary BMW on the track at Turn 1, but fortunately the stacked field of 20 cars, many of them two-wide, managed to avoid hitting it. The race went full-course yellow moments later.

Soon after the restart, the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport Acura ARX-06 of Louis Deletraz required a new left-rear tire after being black-flagged by IMSA for a low-pressure warning. More opening-hour drama included Derani getting clipped by Mark Kvamme’s High Class Racing LMP2 car.

That didn’t cause a caution, but we didn’t have to wait long as LMP2 frontrunner Salih Yoluc (Towe Motorsports) harpooned Ben Keating (PR1 Mathiasen) at the final corner, causing Steven Thomas (TDS Racing) to hit the barrier in avoidance. He then reversed into the middle of the track at the blind corner, causing some near misses.

Matt Campbell picked up the lead as he’d pitted the #7 963 before the yellow, heading Tandy in a Porsche 1-2, while the #60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura of Colin Braun vaulted to third by not taking tires but was then penalized with a drive-through for pit lane speeding.

Just inside the second hour the third FCY flew when Sebastien Bourdais crashed the Chip Ganassi Racing Caddy out of fourth after misjudging a lapping move on a Porsche GTD car and was smashed from behind by the close-following De Phillippi’s #25 BMW.

At the bottom of the second hour, the leading Porsches swapped places, with Mathieu Jaminet (in for Tandy) passing Felipe Nasr (in for Campbell) after the #6 pitted earlier than the #7.

Before the 2h30m point, the #7 Porsche pulled into pitlane from second place with a failing hybrid system and went behind the wall, elevating the #10 Acura up to second.

But that spot appeared to be cursed, as Filipe Albuquerque’s left-rear wheel flew off his #10 Acura at the Inner Loop just a few minutes later. He lost a lap after taking the shortcut back to the pits, which promoted the #60 Acura to second and the #31 Cadillac to third. The remaining #25 BMW was in fourth, despite a half spin for Yelloly after contacting a GTD Lamborghini just before half distance.

The P2 curse continued when the #60 suffered a right-rear puncture, while more bad news for Acura was the #10 being penalized for failing to adhere to the minimum refuelling time. The leading #6 Porsche also received a scare when race control announced a warning for “failing to adhere to powertrain parameters”.

The next major incident was a four-car pileup at Turn 6 in the fourth hour, as the #38 LMP3 of Alex Kirby ploughed into the rear of GTD Pro contending #63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini of Andrea Caldarelli, which collected the #42 Lambo of Rob Ferriol and the #01 Ganassi Cadillac of Renger van der Zande, who was running fifth overall.

At the restart with just over two hours remaining, Jack Aitken benefited from the timing of the yellow to lead in the #31 AXR Caddy from Braun in the #60 Acura, Tandy and Yelloly. Ten minutes into the stint, Yelloly jumped past Tandy for third, while Aitken battled for the lead with Braun.

De Phillippi took over the #25 BMW from Yelloly and a rapid penultimate pitstop meant he rejoined in the lead, while Tandy passed Derani for second with 75m on the clock. The #60 Acura slipped back to fourth, with Tom Blomqvist taking over from Braun despite a shoulder injury inflicted by sharing a seat with his team-mate.

In the closing stages, De Phillippi was unable to unleash the BMW’s pace that it had packed all weekend, pulling away to lead by over 7s from Jaminet, Derani and Blomqvist. But Jaminet responded in the final stages in a desperate final push as the 963 came into its own.

Jaminet grabbed the lead with a wild move in traffic with just six minutes remaining, as De Phillippi got stuck behind the GTD-leading Lexus.

The race ended under yellow when Bill Auberlen rolled his Turner Motorsports BMW M4 just moments later.

Derani finished third, ahead of Blomqvist. The JDC Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 of Mike Rockenfeller and Tijmen van der Helm finished fifth, two laps down, ahead of the Ganassi Caddy, while the #10 Acura went off at Turn 9 in the closing hour and retired in the pits.

#04: Crowdstrike Racing by APR, ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: George Kurtz, Ben Hanley, Nolan Siegel

Crowdstrike wins LMP2, Riley tops P3

LMP2 was a fierce duel as usual, with the Crowdstrike Racing machine of George Kurtz/Ben Hanley/Nolan Siegel beating Era Motorsport (sharing with Indy NXT star Christian Rasmussen and Dwight Merriman) and the PR1 Mathiasen entry of Ben Keating/Paul-Loup Chatin/Alex Quinn).

In LMP3, Felipe Fraga (sharing the #74 Riley entry with Gar Robinson and Josh Burdon) traded paint in a battle for the lead with Garret Grist (AWA, partnered by Dakota Dickerson and Dylan Murry, the latter a late sub after Ari Balogh’s qualifying crash) across the closing hours. Fraga just came out on top.

#12: Vasser Sullivan, Lexus RC F GT3, GTD: Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo, Parker Thompson, #14: Vasser Sullivan, Lexus RC F GT3, GTD PRO: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

Lexus claims GTD double

In GTD, Loris Spinelli (Forte Racing) led an early Lamborghini 1-2 ahead of Jordan Pepper’s Iron Lynx entry. Daniel Serra’s Risi Ferrari ran third, ahead of the Lexus duo of Aaron Telitz and Jack Hawksworth, with the latter's #14 RC F methodically working its way through the order to the head of the field after Ben Barnicoat took over.

Iron Dames spent a spell in the lead of Pro-Am GTD after a brilliant stint from Doriane Pin, but the Lamborghini was black-flagged due to being below the minimum tire pressure requirement, a fate that also befell other frontrunners including the Risi Ferrari and Forte Lambo.

With two hours remaining, Pro Barnicoat headed Parker Thompson (sharing the sister #12 Lexus with Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo).

But there was disaster for the Hawksworth/Barnicoat car, as it was pinged for speeding in its final pitstop. That handed the overall GTD win to Telitz, while the Corvette of Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor inherited the GTD Pro lead, bouncing back from a drive-through penalty when a tire was left behind in a pitstop, and it was hit along the pitlane by an Aston Martin.

But a charging Hawksworth pulled off a late lunge to pass Garcia in The Boot, bringing Serra’s Ferrari past him too.

Hawksworth – who was in determined mood after the pitlane speed limiter had unlocked, catching him out – just held off Serra in the closing laps to ensure a double Lexus victory.

Cla Class Driver Chassis Laps Time
1 GTP United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Mathieu Jaminet 		Porsche 963 201  
2 GTP United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly 		BMW M Hybrid V8 201 2.120
3 GTP Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United Kingdom Jack Aitken 		Cadillac V-Series.R 201 14.198
4 GTP United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Colin Braun 		Acura ARX-06 201 22.541
5 GTP Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
Germany Mike Rockenfeller 		Porsche 963 199 2 laps
6 GTP France Sébastien Bourdais
Netherlands Renger van der Zande 		Cadillac V-Series.R 197 4 laps
7 LMP2 United States George Kurtz
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Nolan Siegel		 ORECA LMP2 07 196 5 laps
8 LMP2 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen		 ORECA LMP2 07 196 5 laps
9 LMP2 United States Ben Keating
France Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn		 ORECA LMP2 07 196 5 laps
10 LMP2 United States John Falb
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
United States Josh Pierson 		ORECA LMP2 07 195 6 laps
11 LMP2 Turkey Salih Yoluc
United States Kyffin Simpson
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		ORECA LMP2 07 195 6 laps
12 LMP2 Argentina Luis Perez Companc
France Lilou Wadoux
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		ORECA LMP2 07 193 8 laps
13 LMP3 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Australia Josh Burdon 		Ligier JS P320 189 12 laps
14 LMP3 United States Ari Balogh
Canada Garett Grist
United States Dakota Dickerson 		Ligier JS P320 189 12 laps
15 LMP3 Canada Anthony Mantella
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
Argentina Nicolás Varrone 		Duqueine D08 189 12 laps
16 LMP3 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves
Glenn van		 Ligier JS P320 188 13 laps
17 LMP3 Canada Orey Fidani
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
Germany Lars Kern 		Duqueine D08 188 13 laps
18 LMP3 Seth Lucas
Tonis Kasemets
United States Trenton Estep 		Ligier JS P320 187 14 laps
19 LMP3 Portugal Joao Barbosa
Chile Nicolas Pino
United States Lance Willsey 		Ligier JS P320 187 14 laps
20 LMP3 Jason Rabe
Andrew Pinkerton
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer 		Ligier JS P320 185 16 laps
21 GTD United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
Canada Parker Thompson 		Lexus RC F GT3 183 18 laps
22 GTD PRO United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		Lexus RC F GT3 183 18 laps
23 GTD PRO Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon 		Ferrari 296 GT3 183 18 laps
24 GTD PRO Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor 		Corvette C8.R GTD 183 18 laps
25 GTD PRO Spain Daniel Juncadella
France Jules Gounon 		Mercedes AMG GT3 183 18 laps
26 GTD United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis 		BMW M4 GT3 183 18 laps
27 GTD United States Ryan Hardwick
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Jan Heylen 		Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 183 18 laps
28 GTD PRO United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 183 18 laps
29 GTD Sheena Monk
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United States Marc Miller 		Acura NSX GT3 183 18 laps
30 GTD PRO Austria Klaus Bachler
France Patrick Pilet 		Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 183 18 laps
31 GTD Canada Roman De Angelis
Denmark Marco Sorensen
United Kingdom Ian James 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 183 18 laps
32 GTD Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Ferrari 296 GT3 183 18 laps
33 GTD Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
Italy Loris Spinelli
Patrick Liddy		 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 183 18 laps
34 GTD United States Ashton Harrison
Costa Rica Danny Formal
Canada Kyle Marcelli 		Acura NSX GT3 183 18 laps
35 GTD United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 183 18 laps
36 GTD United States David Brule
United States Alec Udell
France Julien Andlauer 		Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 183 18 laps
37 LMP3 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
Daniel Goldburg
Sweden Rasmus Lindh 		Duqueine D08 182 19 laps
38 GTD United States Alan Brynjolfsson
United States Trent Hindman
United States Maxwell Root 		Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 182 19 laps
39 GTD United States Mike Skeen
Canada Mikael Grenier
United States Kenton Koch 		Mercedes AMG GT3 182 19 laps
40 LMP2 United States Steven Thomas
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker 		ORECA LMP2 07 182 19 laps
41 GTD United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Robby Foley
United States Michael Dinan 		BMW M4 GT3 182 19 laps
42 GTD United States PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
United States Gunnar Jeannette 		Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 182 19 laps
43 GTD United States Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy 		McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 182 19 laps
44 GTD Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
France Doriane Pin 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 182 19 laps
45 GTD Alan Metni
Netherlands Kay van Berlo
Australia Jaxon Evans 		Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 181 20 laps
46 GTD PRO United States Bill Auberlen
United States Chandler Hull
United States John Edwards 		BMW M4 GT3 179 22 laps
47 GTP United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Switzerland Louis Deletraz 		Acura ARX-06 176 25 laps
48 GTD Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco 		Ferrari 296 GT3 158 43 laps
49 GTD PRO France Simon Mann
Spain Miguel Molina
Belgium Ulysse De Pauw 		Ferrari 296 GT3 134 67 laps
50 LMP3 Christopher Allen
Connor Bloum
Alex Kirby 		Ligier JS P320 109 92 laps
51 GTD PRO Italy Andrea Caldarelli
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 108 93 laps
52 GTD United States Jaden Conwright
Luke Berkeley
United States Rob Ferriol 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 105 96 laps
53 GTP Australia Matt Campbell
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		Porsche 963 100 101 laps
54 LMP2 Denmark Dennis Andersen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
Denmark Anders Fjordbach 		ORECA LMP2 07 60 141 laps
55 GTD United States Russell Ward
Italy Raffaele Marciello
Netherlands Indy Dontje 		Mercedes AMG GT3 32 169 laps
56 LMP2 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi 		ORECA LMP2 07 7 194 laps
57 GTP Austria Philipp Eng
Brazil Augusto Farfus 		BMW M Hybrid V8 0  
