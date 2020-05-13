Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 6 schedule

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 6 schedule

shares
comments
Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 6 schedule
By:
May 13, 2020, 8:02 AM

Here are the full schedule and broadcast details for the sixth round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries at the Circuit of the Americas.

The Aussie series will make a second virtual trip to The States tonight, with three races at the Circuit of the Americas.

Sebring was initially on the schedule as well, however Supercars decided to stick with the single-circuit format that it used at Bathurst and Spa-Francorchamps.

That means three races, with two one-stop heats and a two-stop feature race, as well as a Top 10 Shootout to help set the Race 1 grid.

It will be a return to Texas of sorts for Supercars, which made a real-world visit to circuit back in 2013.

There will be an additional six wildcard entries on the grid, headlined for a second consecutive week by Formula 1 star Lando Norris.

Triple Eight and DJR Team Penske will each expand to four cars, Craig Lowndes and Garth Tander on the Red Bull Holden side and Will Power and Austin Cindric on the Ford side.

Josh Fife will be the dedicated Super2 wildcard starter.

The race broadcast will be streamed live and free through Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv.

Here is the schedule for Round 6 (all times AEST, subject to change).

5:55pm – Qualifying

6:20pm – Top 10 Shootout

7:15pm – Race 1, 11 laps

7:45pm – Race 2, 11 laps (reverse grid)

8:20pm – Race 3, 20 laps

Next article
Super Formula drivers set for first Virtual race

Previous article

Super Formula drivers set for first Virtual race
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Supercars Eseries: Round 6

13 May - 13 May
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Tickford preview
Tue 12 May
Wed 13 May
09:52
02:52

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull “can’t afford” to hire Vettel, says Marko

30m
2
Formula 1

Verstappen tips Sainz to beat Ricciardo in race for Ferrari seat

3
Formula 1

Mercedes must take Vettel's exit "into consideration" - Wolff

4
Supercars

End the "engineering masturbation" – BTCC boss to Supercars

1h
5
Formula 1

What's next for Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari?

Latest videos

eNHPL Race Breakdown – Week 3 Dover 01:47
Esports

eNHPL Race Breakdown – Week 3 Dover

Live: Round 3 - 2014 DTM cars 01:00:00
Esports

Live: Round 3 - 2014 DTM cars

Live: Round 3 - Nurburgring 03:00:00
Esports

Live: Round 3 - Nurburgring

Live: Formula E Race at Home Challenge - Round 4 02:00:00
Esports

Live: Formula E Race at Home Challenge - Round 4

Live: Round 1 - Silverstone - AM Cup 02:00:00
Esports

Live: Round 1 - Silverstone - AM Cup

Latest news

Super Formula drivers set for first Virtual race
eSpt

Super Formula drivers set for first Virtual race

Rossi returns for Misano MotoGP Virtual Race
eSpt

Rossi returns for Misano MotoGP Virtual Race

Doohan, Brown among Supercars starters
eSpt

Doohan, Brown among Supercars starters

Fans to compete for Supercars Eseries wildcard
eSpt

Fans to compete for Supercars Eseries wildcard

Late penalty for Leclerc hands Russell maiden Virtual GP win
eSpt

Late penalty for Leclerc hands Russell maiden Virtual GP win

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.