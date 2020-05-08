Supercars drops Sebring from next Esports round

The Aussie category had initially planned on a USA double-header for its sixth week, with races spread across the Circuit of The Americas and Sebring International Raceway.

However, after dropping the Nurburgring to focus on a single circuit this week, Supercars has decided to continue with the single-circuit approach.

That means there will now be three races at COTA, two shorter heats - the second of which will have the grid reversed - before a longer feature race.

The qualifying format is yet to be formally locked in, however a Top 10 Shootout is considered likely.

The two-circuit format will return for Round 7 for the much-anticipated speedway round at Charlotte and Daytona’s Roval.

Craig Lowndes is expected to join the field as a wildcard for the COTA races next week, while Lando Norris will return for a second consecutive cameo appearance.

