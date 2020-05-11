Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
Esports / Breaking news

Doohan, Brown among Supercars starters

Doohan, Brown among Supercars starters
By:
May 11, 2020, 10:22 AM

MotoGP legend Mick Doohan and McLaren Formula 1 team boss Zak Brown will be among the starters for the upcoming Supercars Celebrity Eseries race.

Doohan and Brown are among a second wave of confirmations for the one-off celebrity race, which will take place on Mount Panorama on May 18.

Dakar winner Toby Price is also on-board, as well as DJR Team Penske's Ryan Story – one of four team bosses along with Brown, Barry Ryan and Brad Jones – motocross riders Dan Reardon and Blake Williams and former Australian Rally Champion Scott Pedder.

AFL player Jarmen Impey, Brisbane Roar defender Daniel Bowles and All Black Angus Ta’avao round out the latest confirmations.

In other Supercars Eseries news, Austin Cindric, Craig Lowndes and Will Power have been confirmed as wildcards for this week's races at the Circuit of the Americas.

Lowndes will be part of a four-strong Triple Eight line-up, joining regulars Shane van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup, and fellow enduro driver Garth Tander.

“My experience on a simulator is pretty limited, I missed that phase,” Lowndes said.

“I’ve used a sim in the past in my last few years of full-time driving, but it's just a different world.

“To get your head around not having that tactile feel of what the car is doing underneath you, is really something you’ve got to just change your whole focus.

“It’s been interesting to watch it from afar; it’s been quite humorous at times.

“If there’s only one driver I beat on Wednesday it's probably my teammate, Jamie Whincup.”

DJR Team Penske will have four representatives as well, Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard to be joined by a returning Power, and Eseries debutant Cindric.

Lando Norris will make his second consecutive start, with Josh Fife taking the dedicated Super2 slot in the six-strong fleet of wildcards.

The sixth round of the series will feature three races on the COTA layout.

All of the action can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.

Series Supercars , Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

