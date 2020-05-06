Norris wants real Supercars drive

The McLaren driver was one of five wildcard starters in the Supercars Eseries field tonight, running a third Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden.

While showing front-running pace, including a third in qualifying, his results were hampered by a comical pit entry in the reverse grid race and a Lap 1 off in the 14-lap finale.

It's still left him wanting more, Norris revealing post-race that he's keen on a sampling the rear thing.

It may well happen, too, given McLaren boss and WAU part-owner Zak Brown has the 2011 Bathurst 1000-winning Holden Racing Team Commodore as part of his collection in the UK.

"One hundred per cent," said Norris when quizzed post Eseries race if he fancies the real thing.

"In fact Zak Brown has one. We went to a track day once a couple of years ago. I didn’t get to drive it there but he said he’d allow me to drive it if we ever go out on a track day again in his V8.

"I would love to. Especially because it’s so fun to drive on a simulator. I’m sure it’s even better to drive on the actual race track. Yeah, it’s a handful but in a good way. It’s a lot of fun to drive."

Both Carlos Sainz Junior and Senior drove Brown's Holden at Navarra last November.

Norris, however, will have to settle for the virtual version for now, his post-race Twitch feed revealing that he's locked in for a second wildcard entry in the Eseries next week.

As revealed by Motorsport.com earlier today Craig Lowndes will also race next week, with races set to take place at Sebring and the Circuit of the Americas.

Every round of the Supercars All Stars Eseries can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.