This is every 2026 Formula 1 car we’ve seen so far

Ahead of Formula 1’s first track action of 2026, teams have been gradually revealing their challengers
Williams FW48
Photo by: Williams
It’s all change in Formula 1 this year, as the series rolls out radical new rules that will upend the chassis and engine regulations. Ahead of the season-opener in Australia, teams have begun unveiling their 2026 challengers.
Red Bull was the first to reveal the cars that will compete for its titular outfit and sister team Racing Bulls, before five further teams showcased their 2026 Formula 1 cars.
Now, with just four teams yet to unveil their new machines, this is every 2026 Formula 1 car that we’ve seen so far.
Red Bull RB26
Red Bull Racing RB22
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Drivers: Max Verstappen & Isack Hadjar
Power Unit: Red Bull-Ford
Red Bull was one of the first teams to unveil its 2026 challenger, throwing the covers off the RB22 at an event in Detroit, Michigan. The car will be the first Red Bull racer to use an in-house developed powertrain, which has been created in conjunction with American automaker Ford.
Racing Bulls VCARB 03
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Davide Cavazza
Drivers: Liam Lawson & Arvid Lindblad
Power Unit: Red Bull-Ford DM01
The VCARB 03 was premiered at that same event in the US and makes use of the same Red Bull-Ford power unit, which has been named in honour of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz. It made its on-track debut in a filming day in Italy, but rookie racer Arvid Lindblad had a few teething problems and went off track at Imola.
Haas VF-26
Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-26
Photo by: Haas F1 Team
Drivers: Esteban Ocon & Oliver Bearman
Power Unit: Ferrari
Now officially known as the TGR Haas F1 Team after agreeing a new title sponsorship deal with Toyota, the American team will race the VF-26 this year. The new car has been a long time coming, with Haas technical director Andrea De Zordo revealing that it has been in the works since 2024.
Audi R26
Audi F1 Team R26 livery
Photo by: Christopher Otto
Drivers: Nico Hulkenberg & Gabriel Bortoleto
Power Unit: Audi
After taking over the Sauber team, Audi unveiled its first F1 racer at an event in Berlin last week. The new car, which has a striking silver, black and red livery, will use Audi’s own power unit – the only car on the grid to do so.
Mercedes W17
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes W17
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
Drivers: George Russell & Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Power Unit: Mercedes
After losing its way in F1’s ground effect era, Mercedes will be hoping that the W17 can help it get back to the front. After shaking down its new car last week, innovative details have been spotted on the car, including an intriguing hole at the rear of its diffuser.
Ferrari SF-26
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-26
Photo by: Federico Basile | AG Photo
Drivers: Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc
Power Unit: Ferrari
Another team hoping to make the most of F1’s reset is Ferrari, which will race the SF-26 this year. With Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton at the wheel, the team needs a car that the pair can extract the most from in order to get back to winning ways.
Alpine A526
Alpine A526 livery
Photo by: Alpine
Drivers: Pierre Gasly & Franco Colapinto
Power Unit: Mercedes
Alpine ceased development of its 2025 challenger early to get a head start on the A526, which will be the first car in the team’s history to use a Mercedes engine. The team reports that it was already handed a “confidence boost” when it took to the Silverstone track with its new car last week.
McLaren MCL40
McLaren MCL40 livery
Drivers: Lando Norris & Oscar Piastri
Power Unit: Mercedes
McLaren will be hoping that the MCL40 can continue its reign at the top in F1 after it won back-to-back constructors' crowns and Lando Norris clinched the drivers' title last year. Ahead of the start of the 2026 season, McLaren revealed the new car in a testing livery that it will run in Barcelona. The team will unveil its 2026 design at an event in Bahrain on 9 February.
Williams FW48
Williams FW48
Photo by: Williams
Drivers: Carlos Sainz & Alexander Albon
Power Unit: Mercedes
Williams unveiled the livery for its 2026 challenger after the Barcelona shakedown, having missed the test due to delays with the build of its FW48. The team unveiled renders showing its new livery, which features a mainly dark blue and black design like its predecessors. The new look adds light blue and white on its sidepods, accommodating the Barclays and Komatsu logos, with more white on the front and rear wings.
When will the others be unveiled?
There are still two teams yet to reveal their 2026 challengers, and each will come ahead of the first Bahrain test session – which kicks off on 11 February at the Bahrain International Circuit.
The all-new Cadillac team will showcase its first car during a Super Bowl advert on 8 February. Finally, Aston Martin will reveal its 2026 challengers on 9 February – just two days before the first scheduled Bahrain test.
