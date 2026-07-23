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Formula 1 Hungarian GP

F1 Hungarian GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

What time free practice 1 and free practice 2 start at the 2026 Formula 1 Hungarian grand prix, plus the full Hungaroring schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky
Published:
Circuit atmosphere

Circuit atmosphere

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 heads to Budapest this weekend for the final race before the summer break, with Kimi Antonelli back in control of the championship after his Belgian Grand Prix win. Antonelli’s sixth victory of the season stretched his lead over George Russell to 50 points, after the Briton's race ended early following a first lap collision with Lewis Hamilton at Spa. Hamilton also remains in the title picture, 45 points off the lead, as the first half of the season reaches its final round.

The Hungarian GP gives Ferrari another chance to test its progress against Mercedes at a circuit where outright engine performance matters less than at Spa or Silverstone. The Hungaroring’s slower, more technical layout should place greater emphasis on chassis balance, tyre management and qualifying position.

It could also present a more conventional Formula 1 weekend after two energy-sensitive races at Silverstone and Spa. With the Hungaroring expected to be less demanding on energy deployment, the focus should shift back toward car balance and race execution.

Friday brings two practice sessions, with free practice 1 followed by free practice 2 later in the afternoon. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s running at the Hungarian GP.

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How can I watch the F1 Hungarian GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season.

F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Hungarian GP weekend.

F1 Hungarian GP Friday schedule

Times local to Budapest:
Friday, July 24 — free practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST
Friday, July 24 — free practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:
Friday, July 24 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm BST
Friday, July 24 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:
Friday, July 24 — free practice 1 — 7:30am ET
Friday, July 24 — free practice 2 — 11:00am ET

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F1 Hungarian GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Budapest:

Friday, July 24 — free practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST

Friday, July 24 — free practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST

Saturday, July 25 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST

Saturday, July 25 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

Sunday, July 26 — 2026 Hungarian grand prix — 3:00pm CEST

Hungarian GP Friday weather forecast

Friday is expected to be warm and mostly sunny at the Hungaroring, giving teams a stable start to the weekend.

That should make both practice sessions useful for set-up work, especially after the energy-management focus of Spa and Silverstone. With little sign of major weather disruption on Friday, teams should be able to concentrate on balance, tyre behaviour and how the cars handle the circuit’s slower, more technical sections.

Saturday is expected to stay warm and mostly dry for final practice and qualifying.
Sunday is currently forecast to be hotter for the Hungarian Grand Prix, so tyre life and race pace could become more important as the weekend builds.

Hungarian GP track facts

  • Circuit: Hungaroring
  • Location: Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary
  • Event: 2026 Hungarian GP
  • Circuit type: permanent road course
  • Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
  • Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
  • Race: Sunday, July 26
  • The Hungaroring is a tight, technical Formula 1 circuit where overtaking can be difficult, making qualifying, tyre management and race strategy especially important.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc
Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon
Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto
Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

Photos from F1 Hungarian GP - Thursday

A general view of the Paddock

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Circuit atmosphere

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes; Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Ryo Hirakawa

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes; Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
A general view of the Paddock

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
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