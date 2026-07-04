F1 British GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1 heads into Sunday at Silverstone with Kimi Antonelli on pole after a commanding Saturday at the British GP.

The Mercedes championship leader passed Lewis Hamilton to win the sprint, then followed it by taking his fifth grand prix pole of the season. Charles Leclerc starts alongside him on the front row, with Hamilton third and George Russell fourth after fading in the final part of qualifying.

Sunday’s race gives Antonelli a chance to extend his title lead, while Ferrari has both cars near the front and three British drivers — Hamilton, Russell and Lando Norris — chasing a home result at the sharp end of the grid. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the British GP.

How can I watch the F1 British GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season.

F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, and the British GP is the only race of the year that is broadcast live free-to-air on Channel 4 all weekend.

In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the British GP weekend.

F1 British GP Sunday schedule

Times local to Silverstone:

Sunday, July 5 — 2026 British Grand Prix — 3:00pm BST

For Central European viewers:

Sunday, July 5 — 2026 British Grand Prix — 4:00pm CEST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Sunday, July 5 — 2026 British Grand Prix — 10:00am ET

F1 British GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Silverstone:

Friday, July 3 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm BST

Friday, July 3 — sprint qualifying — 4:30pm BST

Saturday, July 4 — sprint — 12:00pm BST

Saturday, July 4 — qualifying — 4:00pm BST

Sunday, July 5 — 2026 British Grand Prix — 3:00pm BST

British GP Sunday weather forecast

Sunday is expected to be warm and cloudy at Silverstone for the British grand prix.

Temperatures should be around 26C when the race begins, rising slightly later in the afternoon. That should make tyre life and race pace important, especially through Silverstone’s fast corners and long loaded sections.

Wind and changing cloud cover can still make the track tricky, but the main weather factor for the race is more likely to be warm conditions than precipitation.

British GP track facts

Circuit: Silverstone

Location: Silverstone, United Kingdom

Event: British GP

Circuit type: permanent road course

Friday sessions: free practice 1 and sprint qualifying

Saturday sessions: sprint and qualifying

Race: Sunday, July 5

Silverstone is one of Formula 1’s fastest and most historic circuits, with high-speed corners and quick direction changes that place a premium on balance, confidence and aerodynamic performance.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Photos from F1 British GP - Saturday