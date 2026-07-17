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F1 Belgian GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

What time free practice 3 and qualifying start at the 2026 Formula 1 Belgian grand prix, plus the full Spa-Francorchamps schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky
Published:
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 heads into Saturday at Spa-Francorchamps with Kimi Antonelli back on top after leading a disrupted second practice session at the Belgian GP.

The Mercedes championship leader beat Lando Norris by just under two tenths in FP2, with Max Verstappen third and Lewis Hamilton fourth. The session was twice red-flagged, first for gravel on track and later after Pierre Gasly crashed at Les Fagnes, interrupting teams’ long-run work.

Saturday brings final practice followed by qualifying on one of Formula 1’s longest and fastest laps. With Spa’s weather always a factor and storms possible later in the day, qualifying could quickly become one of the most important sessions of the weekend.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s running and qualifying at the Belgian GP.

Read Also:

How can I watch the F1 Belgian GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region.

In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Belgian GP weekend.

F1 Belgian GP Saturday schedule

Times local to Spa-Francorchamps:

Saturday, July 18 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
Saturday, July 18 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:

Saturday, July 18 — free practice 3 — 11:30am BST
Saturday, July 18 — qualifying — 3:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Saturday, July 18 — free practice 3 — 6:30am ET
Saturday, July 18 — qualifying — 10:00am ET

F1 Belgian GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Spa-Francorchamps:

  • Saturday, July 18 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
  • Saturday, July 18 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
  • Sunday, July 19 — 2026 Belgian grand prix — 3:00pm CEST
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Belgian GP Saturday weather forecast

Saturday is expected to be cooler than Friday at Spa-Francorchamps, with some sunshine but also a risk of storms later in the day.

That could make timing important in qualifying, especially on a long lap where conditions can vary from one sector to the next. Even if the track stays dry, changing wind, cloud cover or a threat of rain could affect when teams choose to send cars out.

Sunday is currently forecast to be cooler again for the Belgian grand prix, so race conditions may feel very different from Friday practice.

Belgian GP track facts

  • Circuit: Spa-Francorchamps
  • Location: Stavelot, Belgium
  • Event: Belgian GP
  • Circuit type: permanent road course
  • Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
  • Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
  • Race: Sunday, July 19

Spa-Francorchamps is one of Formula 1’s longest and fastest circuits, with major elevation changes, long straights and high-speed corners that make it a major test of confidence, efficiency and energy management.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc
Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon
Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto
Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

Photos from F1 Belgian GP – Friday

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Ryo Hirakawa, Haas

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull Racing Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Aston Martin F1 Team pitstop practice

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Land Norris, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal of Haas

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Audi car tech details

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Alexander Albon, Williams; Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Like Crawford, Aston Martin

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
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