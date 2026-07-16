F1 Belgian GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1 heads to Spa-Francorchamps this weekend after Charles Leclerc's British grand prix win gave Ferrari another sign of momentum in the fight with Mercedes.

Kimi Antonelli still leads the championship, but his advantage over George Russell has been cut to 25 points after a difficult run since Monaco. Spa gives the Mercedes driver a chance to respond at a circuit where he has enjoyed junior success, but also endured a tough rookie weekend last year.

The Belgian GP also arrives with another major storyline already in place, as Lando Norris faces a 10-place grid penalty after McLaren fitted new Mercedes power unit components to his car. However, Spa’s long straights and overtaking opportunities should give him a better chance to recover than at many other circuits.

Spa-Francorchamps is one of Formula 1’s most famous tracks, with long full-throttle sections, major elevation changes, and fast corners including Eau Rouge, Raidillon, Pouhon and Blanchimont. This year, it could also pose a major energy management test, with drivers expected to carefully choose where they deploy power through each 19-turn, 7.004km (4.352mi) lap.

Friday brings two practice sessions, with free practice 1 followed by free practice 2 later in the afternoon. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s running at the Belgian GP.

Read Also: Formula 1 Five things to look out for at the F1 Belgian GP

How can I watch the F1 Belgian GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season.

F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Belgian GP weekend.

F1 Belgian GP Friday schedule

Times local to Spa-Francorchamps:

Friday, July 17 — free practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST

Friday, July 17 — free practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:

Friday, July 17 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm BST

Friday, July 17 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Friday, July 17 — free practice 1 — 7:30am ET

Friday, July 17 — free practice 2 — 11:00am ET

F1 Belgian GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Spa-Francorchamps:

Friday, July 17 — free practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST

Friday, July 17 — free practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST

Saturday, July 18 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST

Saturday, July 18 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

Sunday, July 19 — 2026 Belgian grand prix — 3:00pm CEST

Belgian GP Friday weather forecast

Friday is expected to be warm and mostly cloudy at Spa-Francorchamps, giving teams a useful but not completely straightforward opening day.

Rain is not expected to be the main issue on Friday, but Spa’s changeable weather is always worth watching. The bigger focus should be on how teams manage the long lap, energy deployment and tyre behaviour across two practice sessions.

Saturday could bring a greater weather risk for qualifying, while Sunday is currently forecast to be cooler for the Belgian grand prix.

Belgian GP track facts

Circuit: Spa-Francorchamps

Location: Stavelot, Belgium

Event: Belgian GP

Circuit type: permanent road course

Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2

Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying

Race: Sunday, July 19

Spa-Francorchamps is one of Formula 1’s longest and fastest circuits, with major elevation changes, long straights and high-speed corners that make it a major test of confidence, efficiency and energy management.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Photos from F1 Belgian GP - Thursday