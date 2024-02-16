Subscribe
WRC Rally Sweden
News

Rovanpera explains crash from WRC Rally Sweden lead

Kalle Rovanpera has put his crash from the Rally Sweden lead on his World Rally Championship return down to being caught by surprise by the conditions.    

Tom Howard
Author Tom Howard
Updated
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

The reigning two-time world champion won Thursday night’s super special and stage two on Friday morning to open up a 5.7s lead over Toyota team-mate heading into stage four where drama struck.

In an incident unseen by television cameras, Rovanpera ran wide as snow began to fall in the stage. The 23-year-old clouted a snowbank which resulted in his GR Yaris suffering damage to its radiator.

“We went wide on a quite simple place, a right-hand corner. I wasn’t really expecting to have any moment there at that speed, so it caught me by surprise a bit,” Rovanpera told Motorsport.com.

“We went wide and hit the snowbank and I think some guys in front had opened up a bit of a hole in the bank and it kicked us quite hard, and we basically just spun 360 degrees and broke the radiator.

“It [the conditions] was quite tricky but not as extreme as I was expecting. The grip change was big, but it was still driveable and was quite ok after that.”

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Rovanpera headed to Sweden as the overwhelming favourite to win this weekend’s rally that marked the first round of his reduced 2024 WRC programme with Toyota.

Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala had earmarked Rovanpera as the team’s best hope to win the rally.

Rovanpera appeared to be in ominous form across Thursday and Friday morning but was unusually unhappy with his driving in stage three.

“The middle stage was just not so good driving from me, I was not brave enough and then on this one [stage four] the beginning felt quite good. It was difficult conditions, but the driving was going fine. I need to check if the pacenote was a bit too optimistic for this one,” he added.

Rovanpera is expected to rejoin the rally on Saturday with a revised target of scoring points from the new Super Sunday format.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article WRC Sweden: Katsuta leads as Rovanpera, Tanak crash out
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
WRC Sweden: Katsuta leads as Rovanpera, Tanak crash out

WRC Sweden: Katsuta leads as Rovanpera, Tanak crash out

WRC
Rally Sweden

WRC Sweden: Katsuta leads as Rovanpera, Tanak crash out WRC Sweden: Katsuta leads as Rovanpera, Tanak crash out

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera sets the pace on championship return

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera sets the pace on championship return

WRC
Rally Sweden

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera sets the pace on championship return WRC Sweden: Rovanpera sets the pace on championship return

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

Kalle Rovanperä
More from
Kalle Rovanperä
"Relaxed" Rovanpera to enjoy Rally Sweden victory tilt without WRC title pressure

"Relaxed" Rovanpera to enjoy Rally Sweden victory tilt without WRC title pressure

WRC
Rally Sweden

"Relaxed" Rovanpera to enjoy Rally Sweden victory tilt without WRC title pressure "Relaxed" Rovanpera to enjoy Rally Sweden victory tilt without WRC title pressure

WRC champion Rovanpera announces circuit racing plans

WRC champion Rovanpera announces circuit racing plans

WRC

WRC champion Rovanpera announces circuit racing plans WRC champion Rovanpera announces circuit racing plans

How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title

How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title

Prime
Prime
WRC

How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title

Toyota Racing
More from
Toyota Racing
Rovanpera feels "ready" for WRC comeback in Sweden

Rovanpera feels "ready" for WRC comeback in Sweden

WRC
Rally Sweden

Rovanpera feels "ready" for WRC comeback in Sweden Rovanpera feels "ready" for WRC comeback in Sweden

Evans wins Arctic Lapland Rally as Rovanpera suffers technical issue

Evans wins Arctic Lapland Rally as Rovanpera suffers technical issue

WRC

Evans wins Arctic Lapland Rally as Rovanpera suffers technical issue Evans wins Arctic Lapland Rally as Rovanpera suffers technical issue

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024? Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Latest news

Kyle Larson "a small decision away" from being a Daytona 500 winner

Kyle Larson "a small decision away" from being a Daytona 500 winner

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Kyle Larson "a small decision away" from being a Daytona 500 winner Kyle Larson "a small decision away" from being a Daytona 500 winner

Stella: F1 development curve will flatten amid third year of rules cycle

Stella: F1 development curve will flatten amid third year of rules cycle

F1 Formula 1

Stella: F1 development curve will flatten amid third year of rules cycle Stella: F1 development curve will flatten amid third year of rules cycle

Johnson: Wild ride into Daytona 500 field "wasn't in my playbook"

Johnson: Wild ride into Daytona 500 field "wasn't in my playbook"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Johnson: Wild ride into Daytona 500 field "wasn't in my playbook" Johnson: Wild ride into Daytona 500 field "wasn't in my playbook"

Martin: Marquez can fight for MotoGP victories from start of season

Martin: Marquez can fight for MotoGP victories from start of season

MGP MotoGP

Martin: Marquez can fight for MotoGP victories from start of season Martin: Marquez can fight for MotoGP victories from start of season

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Prime
Prime
WRC

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024? Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion – and 2024's other new elements

How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion – and 2024's other new elements

Prime
Prime
WRC

How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion – and 2024's other new elements How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion – and 2024's other new elements

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe